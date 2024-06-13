Plamondon Hospitality Partners Expands Their Award-Winning Hospitality Services With Newest Property Purchase

"We're thrilled to grow our footprint by bringing our longstanding, family-owned brand of hospitality to the Johnstown market." - Peter Plamondon, Jr., Co-President, Plamondon Hospitality Partners Post this

The Holiday Inn Express & Suites Johnstown location has 93 rooms, a meeting space with modern amenities, a high-tech business center, an expansive fitness center, and an outdoor pool. During the ownership transition, Plamondon will be renovating the guestrooms and public spaces to further elevate guests' experiences. The hotel will also remain affiliated with the Holiday Inn Express brand by IHG Hotels & Resorts.

As Plamondon is in a strategic period of growth, Jeff Plamondon, Director of Real Estate and Business Development for Plamondon Hospitality Partners, stated, "Our nearby properties in Altoona, Pennsylvania and Cumberland, Maryland have been very successful, with both being 'best in class' properties in their respective markets. We felt the Holiday Inn Express was a natural fit into our expanding presence in the region as the property is the highest quality and best located hotel in the market."

As with any Plamondon property, the Johnstown location will provide quality hospitality services that can scale and support local economic demands. Jeff Plamondon also stated, "We look forward to getting involved in the local community via business-to-business contacts, charitable giving opportunities, and participating in local community events."

Across their 15 hotels in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Georgia, Plamondon brings a reputation of award-winning company culture and employment opportunities. Their mission emphasizes family, safety, community, education, and guest experience. From competitive salary and benefit packages to tuition reimbursement for continuing education, the emphasis on employee satisfaction results in many internal promotions–68% of Plamondon management has been promoted from hourly associate positions. By investing in employees, Plamondon Hospitality Partners is able to foster a strong workforce and experienced leadership.

Located in Frederick, Maryland, the Plamondon Companies is comprised of Plamondon Hospitality Partners, a hotel management and development company, and affiliates Plamondon Enterprises Inc and the Roy Rogers Franchise Company LLC, which owns Roy Rogers Restaurants, the western-themed, quick- service restaurant chain. Plamondon Hospitality Partners includes Marriott and Hilton properties in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Georgia. For more information, visit http://www.plamondonhospitalitypartners.com and http://www.royrogersrestaurants.com.

