Plamondon Hospitality Partners Names Shannon Unger New Corporate Financial Controller

"We extend a warm welcome to Shannon as she embarks on this new journey with us." - Michael Henningsen, Executive Vice President of Operations, Plamondon Hospitality Partners Post this

"We extend a warm welcome to Shannon as she embarks on this new journey with us," said Michael Henningsen, Executive Vice President of Operations, Plamondon Hospitality Partners. "Her experience and dedication will undoubtedly make a significant impact on our accounting team, and we are excited to have her on board."

From managing the accounting and finances operations for publicly-traded companies to start-up ventures and healthcare organizations, Shannon excels in creating processes and solutions that are scalable and sustainable in order to support business growth and day-to-day operations.

"I enjoy creating a team environment that inspires high quality work, collaboration and having fun," Shannon says. "I believe it's important to build relationships within a team and across the company to be successful."

Shannon's expertise in cross-functional communication, paired with her invaluable accounting experience, will strengthen her team, enhance efficiency, and support Plamondon's long-term success.

"I'm excited to be part of a growing, family-owned business with deep roots," Shannon says. "I look forward to bringing my skills to the hospitality industry and learning more with the help of Plamondon's talented team of industry veterans. It truly feels like a special place to work."

Shannon's proven success and extensive accounting skills will be an invaluable asset to the team. Plamondon Hospitality Partners is excited to welcome Shannon to the team and looks forward to her continued success.

Plamondon Hospitality Partners is a hotel management and business development company located in Frederick, Maryland. Their current portfolio includes Marriott and Hilton properties in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Georgia. For more information, visit http://www.plamondonhospitalitypartners.com

Media Contact

Katie Lomax, Postern Agency, 301-732-6262 x104, [email protected]

SOURCE Plamondon Hospitality Partners