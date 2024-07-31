Plamondon Hospitality Partners Receives Marriott International's 2024 Partnership Circle Award

"We will continue to operate at this award-winning standard of excellence as we grow our portfolio with Marriott." - Peter Plamondon, Jr., Co-President, Plamondon Hospitality Partners Post this

The Partnership Circle Award is awarded to franchise companies with ten or more hotels that achieve certain metrics and brand standard audits, as well as guest satisfaction scores. The award represents an organization's drive to achieve excellent customer service and brand distinction, while cultivating an employee-first workplace and outstanding customer service experience.

Karen Finberg, Marriott International's Chief Franchise Officer for U.S. said, "Plamondon Hospitality Partners is a shining example for our franchise community with their dedication to delivering quality services to their guests, associates, and community. The Plamondon's love for the hospitality industry dates back three generations and continues to grow. We value our long-term relationship, which began with the opening of the Fairfield Inn by Marriott Frederick in 1996."

During the conference, Plamondon was also awarded "Best Renovation for TownePlace Suites" for the updated Frederick, Maryland location. The Frederick TownePlace Suites lobby, common areas, and exteriors were refreshed to create a modern and welcoming environment and an enhanced overall experience.

Plamondon's leadership team was in attendance to receive these awards, including Peter Plamondon Jr., Co-President, Jim Plamondon, Co-President, Michael Henningsen, Executive Vice President of Operations, and Gary Fennell, Director of Facilities & Construction. Also in attendance was Jeff Plamondon, Director of Real Estate & Business Development, and Tripp Plamondon, Regional Director of Operations– both representing the third generation of family involvement at Plamondon Hospitality Partners.

Located in Frederick, Maryland, the Plamondon Companies is comprised of Plamondon Hospitality Partners, a hotel management and development company, and affiliates Plamondon Enterprises Inc and the Roy Rogers Franchise Company LLC, which owns Roy Rogers Restaurants, the western-themed, quick- service restaurant chain. Plamondon Hospitality Partners includes Marriott, Hilton, and InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) properties in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Georgia. For more information, visit http://www.plamondonhospitalitypartners.com and http://www.royrogersrestaurants.com.

Media Contact

Katie Lomax, Postern Agency, 301-732-6262 x104, [email protected]

SOURCE Plamondon Hospitality Partners