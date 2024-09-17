Plan International Selects Moore as Direct Response and Digital Agency of Record

Moore to help advance Plan International's mission through cutting-edge analytics combined with integrated direct marketing tactics.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Moore, a leading constituent experience management (CXM) company, is pleased to be named the direct response and digital agency of record for Plan International. Moore CDR will lead the Plan International marketing strategy throughout the United States, implementing a robust data-driven roadmap. Leveraging its CXM expertise, Moore will oversee the development and execution of a fully integrated fundraising campaign to include audience analytics, creative development, list management and brokerage, digital marketing and direct mail production and management.

"By integrating cutting-edge analytics, predictive modeling and industry-leading marketing techniques, we're going to acquire new donors, reinvigorate existing ones and support the donor journey for all Plan International supporters," said Steve Harrison, president of Moore CDR. "We're proud to support their mission of positively impacting children all around the world."

Founded in 1937, Plan International is a development and humanitarian organization that works together with children, supporters and partners to strive for a just world where all are equal. To do this, they tackle the root causes of the challenges and inequalities that children and young girls face. Plan International supports children from birth until adulthood, enabling them to prepare for and respond to crises and adversity. They currently work with children, with a focus on girls, in over 80 countries to help defend their rights, promote access to quality education, and more.

Katherine Williford, chief development officer for Plan International stated, "With Moore's dynamic integrated marketing strategies, we're poised to take our fundraising efforts to new and exciting heights, amplifying our work supporting children's rights and equality for girls around the world."

Moore was selected by Plan International for its proven expertise with providing industry-leading predictive modeling and analytics, combined with fully integrated direct mail and digital marketing efforts. Moore will enhance Plan International's overall direct response strategy and future fundraising success by harnessing its constituent experience management strategy and execution.

Gretchen Littlefield, CEO of Moore commented, "We are honored to partner with Plan International, an organization that has long been a force for positive change in the lives of children around the world. At Moore, we are committed to leveraging our constituent experience management expertise to enhance their mission. Together, we will create deeper connections with supporters and drive impactful fundraising efforts that will help address global inequalities and empower the next generation."

About Plan International

Plan International is an international development and humanitarian nonprofit that advances children's rights and equality for girls. Working together with children, young people, supporters and partners, we strive for a just world, tackling the root causes of challenges children face. We are there from birth until adulthood, and we support children to prepare for and respond to crises and adversity, while particularly focusing on the experiences of girls. With more than 85 years of experience, we work to transform lives in more than 80 countries. For more information, please visit planusa.org.

About Moore

Moore is a data-driven constituent experience management (CXM) company achieving accelerated growth for customers through integrated supporter experiences across all platforms, channels and devices. We are an innovation-led company that is the largest marketing, data and fundraising company in North America serving the purpose-driven industry with customers across education, association, political and commercial sectors.

Moore combines our strength in technology and unmatched industry expertise to provide a full platform of communications, data, digital, media, production and response management solutions. Our omnichannel solutions are powered by an ongoing investment in next-generation artificial intelligence and machine learning that deepens constituent relationships and creates transformational growth. To learn more, visit wearemoore.com.

