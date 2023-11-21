Plan Left Honored as a Clutch Champion and Global Leader for 2023

These awards recognize Plan Left as a top-rated leader in the marketing technology space based on our clients' satisfaction and high-quality service ratings. Post this

Clutch Champions is the company's newest award given to the top 10% of Clutch Global winners, a designation that recognizes business service providers across the world for their industry expertise and ability to deliver exceptional results compared to other companies in their line of service.

These awards recognize Plan Left as a top-rated leader in the marketing technology space based on our clients' satisfaction and high-quality service ratings.

Plan Left president Matt Smith said, "Clutch has really established themselves as a valuable resource for businesses that are looking for new commercial services and partnerships. We're pleased with our experience working with them so far this year. Our goal is to provide incredible, growth-oriented solutions to as many organizations as possible, because we love to see the chain reaction that results. The recognition we've earned as a Global Leader and Clutch Champion is proof we're making an impact for our clients, their employees, and their communities."

"The Clutch Champion designation is the newest award providers can earn on Clutch," said Sonny Ganguly, Clutch CEO. "This year's honorees represent the best of the best on our platform, and I am thrilled to celebrate and commend these champions for their ongoing achievements and dedication to consistently exceeding their clients' expectations. The companies named to this list continue to set the bar high. Their devotion has not only enriched our platform but has also inspired others to strive for similar levels of distinction. We are grateful for their partnership and look forward to witnessing their continued success in the future."

