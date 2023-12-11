Plan Left Recognized by Clutch for Third Time in 2023 With the Clutch 1000 List

"Part of our mission is to enable dreams and ideas, setting big goals with achievable outcomes–both for ourselves and our clients. We're honored that Clutch has recognized us three times this year for the impact we've had on our clients and our community." Post this

Plan Left is honored to have earned a spot on the prestigious Clutch 1000 list, representing the pinnacle of excellence among B2B companies worldwide. This recognition underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional service and nurturing client relationships. We're proud to be listed as a top service provider on the Clutch platform among many successful companies.

Plan Left president Matt Smith said, "Clutch has become an invaluable resource for us as we seek new partners with similar values. Part of our mission is to enable dreams and ideas, setting big goals with achievable outcomes–both for ourselves and our clients. We're honored that Clutch has recognized us three times this year for the impact we've had on our clients and our community."

"The Clutch 1000 is one of the most prestigious awards a service provider on Clutch can earn," said Sonny Ganguly, CEO of Clutch. "By featuring these top 1000 companies, we aim to connect businesses with the right service providers for their goals and, in turn, accelerate their own growth. Congratulations to these service providers for not only this recognition but for their steadfast commitment to delivering value for their clients."

View the complete list of 2023 Clutch 1000 honorees here.

Plan Left was also recently recognized as a 2023 Clutch Champion and a 2023 Global Leader by Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. Global Leader honorees were selected based on their industry expertise and ability to deliver, based on the client feedback from thousands of reviews published on Clutch. Clutch Champions, the company's newest award, was given to the top 10% of Clutch Global winners.

ABOUT PLAN LEFT

Since 2012, Plan Left has worked closely with many private, public, non-profit, and government organizations to produce custom software, websites, and high-performing marketing initiatives. Their tailored, partnership-focused approach allows Plan Left to integrate with teams of every size and accommodate needs that scale from one-person, part-time departments or organizations all the way up to enterprise. Plan Left serves all businesses and organizations who seek agency partnership.

ABOUT CLUTCH

Clutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. More than 1 million business leaders start at Clutch each month to read in-depth client interviews and discover trusted agency partners to meet their business needs. Clutch has been honored for the past 6 consecutive years as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company and by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest growing private companies in the DC metro area for 2023.

Media Contact

Jennifer Barry, Plan Left, 1 615.649.0690, [email protected], https://planleft.com

