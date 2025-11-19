Plan Your 2026 Running Adventure in Iceland: Epic Races Await

From glowing night runs under the Northern Lights to ultramarathons through the highlands, Iceland invites runners to lace up for a year of unforgettable races in 2026. Post this

Suzuki Midnight Sun Run – June 25, 2026: Experience the magic of the midnight sun in Reykjavík's Laugardalur Valley during this annual celebration. Runners can choose between a 5K, 10K or half marathon, all taking place under Iceland's glowing night sky. After crossing the finish line, participants can unwind at a post-race pool party in the nearby Laugardalslaug geothermal pool.

Laugavegur Ultra Marathon – July 11, 2026: Spanning 55 kilometers through Iceland's southern highlands, the Laugavegur Ultra Marathon connects the nature reserves of Landmannalaugar and Þórsmörk. The course takes runners through a terrain of outstanding natural beauty, including geothermal valleys, glaciers and colorful mountain landscapes. Designed for experienced runners, this ultramarathon is best suited for those with a strong background in long-distance and off-track races.

Kerlingarfjöll Ultra – July 26, 2026: Introduced in 2024, the Kerlingarfjöll Ultra challenges runners on three routes through Iceland's geothermal highlands, passing rugged canyons, dramatic mountain peaks and the namesake rock pillar "Kerling." After the race, participants can unwind at the Highland Baths in Kerlingarfjöll, where naturally heated pools along the Ásgarðsá river offer a restorative soak with stunning views of the surrounding mountains.

Reykjavik Marathon – August 22nd, 2026: First held in 1984, the Reykjavík Marathon takes runners through the heart of downtown Reykjavík. In recent years, the race has coincided with Reykjavík Culture Night, a citywide festival featuring music, theatre, art, food and other cultural happenings. Participants can choose from multiple distances, enjoying both the challenge of the run and the lively atmosphere of the capital.

