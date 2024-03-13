Plan3 Partners with Arajet Airlines to Raise the Quality of Customer Experience

"Sourcing and implementing forward thinking technologies that allow us to remove barriers and scale is our top priority. With regards to passenger disruption, market-leader Plan3 enables us to solve that." Carlos Mesa, Senior VP Customer Experience, Arajet Post this

Arajet will be the first Caribbean airline to integrate this level of automation into their passenger disruption processes.

Carlos Mesa, Senior Vice President Customer Experience of Arajet, commented:

"Here at Arajet, we are encouraged to continually find ways to improve the experience for our passengers. In that effort, sourcing and implementing forward thinking technologies that allow us to remove barriers and scale is our top priority. With regards to passenger disruption, market-leader Plan3 enables us to solve that."

Sveinn Akerlie, CEO of Plan3, commented:

"We are delighted to partner with Arajet - an airline that clearly understands the impact of disruptions on their passengers' travel experience, and are deeply committed to solving it."

"At Arajet, our commitment is to execute operations seamlessly. With Plan3, we are prepared for those occasions when things don't go as planned, delivering to the customer an enhanced, efficient, and self-manageable experience, following world-class service standards."

Plan3

Developed by aviation industry experts, Plan3, solves passenger disruptions by enabling airlines to personalise and automate passenger solutions during IROPs while increasing passenger self-service by >80%.

