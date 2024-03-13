Plan3 Partners with Arajet Airlines to Raise the Quality of Customer Experience

Arajet Airlines partners with market-leading passenger disruption technology, Plan3, to be the first Caribbean airline to personalise and automate passenger solutions in the event of disruptions (IROPS).
REYKJAVIK, Iceland , March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Plan3, the Iceland-based airline platform for solving passenger disruptions, today announces its partnership with low-price and flag carrier, Arajet, of the Dominican Republic.
Plan3 will enable the Latin American carrier, currently servicing 23 destinations, to personalise and automate passenger solutions in the event of disruptions (IROPS). By giving their passengers the opportunity to choose their own solution, Arajet are looking to increase self-service, lower overhead costs while improving the overall passenger experience when disruptions occur.
Arajet will be the first Caribbean airline to integrate this level of automation into their passenger disruption processes.
Carlos Mesa, Senior Vice President Customer Experience of Arajet, commented:
"Here at Arajet, we are encouraged to continually find ways to improve the experience for our passengers. In that effort, sourcing and implementing forward thinking technologies that allow us to remove barriers and scale is our top priority. With regards to passenger disruption, market-leader Plan3 enables us to solve that."
Sveinn Akerlie, CEO of Plan3, commented:
"We are delighted to partner with Arajet - an airline that clearly understands the impact of disruptions on their passengers' travel experience, and are deeply committed to solving it."
Carlos Mesa, Senior Vice President Customer Experience of Arajet, commented:
"At Arajet, our commitment is to execute operations seamlessly. With Plan3, we are prepared for those occasions when things don't go as planned, delivering to the customer an enhanced, efficient, and self-manageable experience, following world-class service standards."
To find out more how Plan3 can solve passenger disruption for your airline, book call here.
Plan3
Developed by aviation industry experts, Plan3, solves passenger disruptions by enabling airlines to personalise and automate passenger solutions during IROPs while increasing passenger self-service by >80%.
Media Contact
Matthew Walker, Plan3, 353 0876798661, [email protected], www.plan3.aero
SOURCE Plan3
Share this article