Planet 13 Launches Delicious New HaHa Gummies at Las Vegas Superstore Featuring New Formulations, More Flavors and Personalized Effects

HaHa Gummies get the party started with gluten-free, melt proof, fast-acting formulations in a wide variety of flavors allowing consumers to choose what best fits their needs.

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE: PLTH) (OTCQX: PLNH) ("Planet 13" or the "Company"), a leading vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis company, is pleased to announce its new rebranded and reformulated HaHa Gummies are now available at the Planet 13 Las Vegas SuperStore.

The HaHa Gummies brand has always been about creating good vibes. Its high-quality and great tasting products are designed to make people feel great. Now consumers will be able to choose between even more fruity flavors that meet their specific needs. The new HaHa Gummies are gluten-free, melt proof, fast acting and feature cannabinoid ratio flavors ranging from 100mg THC to CBG : THC, CBN : THC, and CBD : THC choices.

New HaHa Gummy Flavors

Actin' Up Acai (100mg THC)

Strawberry Lover Lemonade (100mg THC)

Wild Watermelon (100mg THC)

Groovy Guava (100mg THC)

Blue Razzz (200mg CBN : 100mg THC)

Mighty Mango (300mg CBG : 100mg THC)

Twisted Tangerine (100mg CBD : 100mg THC)

New Formulations

Vegan

Made with natural fruit juices

For more info, and to shop online or in store visit https://planet13.com/

About Planet 13

Planet 13 (https://planet13.com/investors/) is a vertically integrated cannabis company, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations across its locations in California, Nevada, Illinois, and upcoming sites in Florida. Home to the nation's largest dispensary located just off The Strip in Las Vegas, Planet 13 recently opened its first Illinois dispensary in Waukegan, bringing unparalleled cannabis experiences to the Chicago metro area. Planet 13 holds a medical marijuana treatment center license in Florida allowing for state-wide expansion throughout the Sunshine State. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and innovative cannabis products. Licensed cannabis activity is legal in the states Planet 13 operates in but remains illegal under U.S. federal law. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and are quoted on the OTCQX under the symbol PLNH.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are often, but not always, identified by phrases such as "plans", "expects", "proposed", "may", "could", "would", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate to the launch of new Haha products.

Such forward-looking statements reflect what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon such forward-looking statements and that actual results may vary from such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ include, among others, those assumptions, risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and any of the Company's subsequent periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at http://www.sec.gov and on SEDAR+ at http://www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements should they change, except as required by law.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

For further inquiries, please contact:

LodeRock Advisors Inc., Planet 13 Investor Relations

[email protected]

Robert Groesbeck or Larry Scheffler

Co-Chief Executive Officers

[email protected]

Media inquiries:

Colin Trethewey/ PRmediaNow Communications

[email protected] / 813.480.1354

SOURCE Planet 13 Holdings Inc.