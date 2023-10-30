Planet 13 Launches Trendi Solventless Live Rosin Vape Cartridges at the Orange County California SuperStore

Trendi has been revolutionizing the cannabis industry by creating cartridges, vapes, and dabbable extracts with unrivaled effects and potency. Post this

Small batch and freshly pressed, the first Trendi Solventless Live Rosin premium strains are GMO, Papaya Burst, Tropicana Cookies, Fatso and THC Bomb.

Since the brand's 2018 launch, Trendi has been revolutionizing the cannabis industry by creating cartridges, vapes, and dabbable extracts with unrivaled effects and potency. Made only from premium top-shelf flower to ensure an elevated experience, Trendi specializes in expertly crafting the most sought-after strains from the most popular brands on the market.

About Planet 13

Planet 13 (http://www.planet13holdings.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas and Orange County, California. Planet 13 also holds a medical marijuana treatment center license in Florida and a conditional Social-Equity Justice Involved dispensing license in the Chicago region of Illinois. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and create innovative cannabis products. Licensed cannabis activity is legal in these states but remains illegal under U.S. federal law. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and are quoted on the OTCQX under the symbol PLNH.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are often, but not always, identified by phrases such as "plans", "expects", "proposed", "may", "could", "would", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate to the launch of Trendi Solventless Live Rosin Vape Cartridges and subsequent performance. Such forward-looking statements reflect what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon such forward-looking statements and that actual results may vary from such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ include, among others, the potential that regulatory approval of the proposed transaction may not be received or may be delayed or that other conditions to the closing of the proposed transaction may not be satisfied, the potential impact on the Company's business or stock price due to the announcement of the proposed transaction, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the Purchase Agreement and those assumptions, risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and any of the Company's subsequent periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at http://www.sec.gov and on SEDAR at http://www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements should they change, except as required by law. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

