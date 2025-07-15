Planet Classroom & VoiceAmerica Launch Podcast: AI That's Revolutionizing Remote Learning

Education Tech Leader Esan Durrani on Personalized Learning, Low Hallucination Rates, and Global Scale

NEW YORK, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Planet Classroom Network, a global platform for youth-driven storytelling, and the VoiceAmerica Network, a leader in live and on-demand podcast broadcasting, are excited to announce the release of a new episode in the AI for a Better World series:

Study Fetch – AI That's Revolutionizing Remote Learning

In this podcast adaptation of our popular video interview, host C. M. (Cathy) Rubin sits down with Esan Durrani, CEO and Co-Founder of Study Fetch, to explore how an AI-native learning platform is transforming education—from low misinformation rates to gamified engagement and real-time feedback.

Podcast Highlights Include:

AI with Accuracy: "Any AI-generated response on Study Fetch comes directly from an educator's original materials," explains Durrani, keeping hallucination rates exceptionally low.

Why This Matters:

As educators worldwide adapt to post-pandemic challenges, Study Fetch demonstrates that AI—when grounded in human expertise and accurate source material—can be a trusted ally rather than a replacement. Durrani's vision for youth-centered, scalable solutions offers a blueprint for the future of remote and hybrid classrooms.

Listen & Subscribe:

Tune in now on VoiceAmerica or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe to AI for a Better World for more conversations that bridge technology, innovation, and social impact.

About Planet Classroom:

The Planet Classroom Network, produced by CMRubinWorld, brings together creators, youth, and thought leaders to explore the most important issues of our time. Through series like AI for a Better World, Net Zero Speaks, and Problem Solvers, Planet Classroom showcases bold ideas in education, sustainability, and innovation—created for and with youth.

About VoiceAmerica:

VoiceAmerica is the world's leading producer and distributor of live and on-demand talk radio and podcasts, offering visionary conversations that inform, inspire, and drive change.

Follow us on X/Twitter: @CMRubinWorld | @PlanetClassroom

Media Contact

David Wine, Planet Classroom Network, +1 (212) 439-8474, [email protected], https://www.cmrubinworld.com/

SOURCE Planet Classroom Network