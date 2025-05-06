Planet Classroom Explores How AI is Transforming Global Elderly Healthcare

Can AI Help Solve the Global Elderly Healthcare Crisis? Planet Classroom Investigates with Dor Skuler

NEW YORK, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the global elderly population growing at an unprecedented rate and healthcare systems struggling to keep up, could AI be the key to a sustainable future for senior care? Planet Classroom presents a compelling new episode of AI for a Better World, AI & Aging: Dor Skuler on ElliQ's Impact featuring Dor Skuler, CEO of Intuition Robotics, in conversation with C.M. (Cathy) Rubin.

The episode explores how AI-driven health tech is addressing critical challenges in elderly care, from combating loneliness to enhancing cognitive health and supporting overburdened healthcare systems. At the center of the discussion is ElliQ, the world's first proactive AI companion, which fosters emotional bonds with older adults while promoting wellness and independent living.

"AI is not here to replace human care, but to supplement and enhance it," says Skuler. "Through proactive engagement, AI companions like ElliQ can support mental well-being, encourage healthy habits, and alleviate some of the burdens caregivers face."

With dementia rates rising and millions of older adults living in isolation, this episode investigates whether AI-driven companions can help improve cognitive function and provide much-needed social interaction. Real-world case studies from ElliQ users reveal how AI is already making a measurable difference in reducing loneliness, increasing engagement, and even aiding memory retention.

Key Takeaways from the Interview:

How AI companion technology fosters emotional connections with seniors.

