Planet Classroom Launches AI for a Better World: WHO's Andy Pattison on the Future of Health Communication

Using AI and Innovation to Prepare for the Next Global Health Crisis

NEW YORK, March 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Planet Classroom Network presents AI and Tech for Health: WHO's Andy Pattison, the latest episode in its AI for a Better World series, hosted by C.M. (Cathy) Rubin.

In this timely episode, Andy Pattison, Team Lead for Digital Channels at the World Health Organization (WHO), explores how lessons from the last pandemic are shaping the future of global health communication. As misinformation continues to threaten public health, WHO is leveraging AI-driven content, chatbots, and hyperlocal storytelling to ensure that life-saving messages reach diverse populations worldwide.

"The next health crisis isn't a matter of 'if'—it's 'when.' If we don't adapt now, misinformation will spread faster than any virus," says Pattison. "AI, digital tools, and community-based storytelling will be crucial to staying ahead."

Key Takeaways from the Interview:

AI-Powered Health Messaging: How WHO's chatbots and digital humans provide real-time, trusted health guidance.





Lessons from the Last Pandemic: The major communication failures and successes that will shape future crisis response.





Preparing for the Next Global Health Emergency: How AI-driven strategies will enable faster, more effective responses to future outbreaks.





Reaching Vulnerable Populations: WHO's innovative use of radio and free digital tools to ensure no community is left behind.

C. M. (Cathy) Rubin's Perspective: "Andy Pattison's insights remind us that innovation and storytelling are key to global health success. AI can empower communities—when combined with empathy, local expertise, and meaningful partnerships—to build resilience against future crises."

Watch Now: AI and Tech for Health: WHO's Andy Pattison is now available on Planet Classroom Network.

About the Planet Classroom Network:

Planet Classroom Network, organized by CMRubinWorld, unites creators worldwide to engage youth through impactful storytelling. Popular series such as Net Zero Speaks, Problem Solvers, and AI for a Better World amplify global voices, with youth playing an active role in the network's programming.

For more information, visit http://www.cmrubinworld.com. Follow @CMRubinWorld on Twitter.

Media Contact

David Wine, CMRubinWorld, +1 (212) 439-8474, [email protected], https://www.cmrubinworld.com/

SOURCE Planet Classroom