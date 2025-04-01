Planet Classroom Launches April 2025 Films Lineup Featuring AI Innovation, Climate Action, Music, and Youth Changemakers

New Global Content Highlights AI-powered Reef Conservation, Climate Justice with Felicia Marcus, and Classical Music from Bard College's emerging artists.

NEW YORK, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Planet Classroom, the global youth-driven media network, unveils an extraordinary selection of films for April 2025, featuring trailblazing innovations in AI, climate action, classical music, and human perseverance. This month's lineup features youth-led stories and powerful visuals addressing climate change, digital innovation, cultural preservation, and emotional resilience.

Climate Action, AI Innovation, and Human Resilience

Net Zero Speaks with Felicia Marcus – Stanford University's renowned climate leader Felicia Marcus joins youth host Cherry Sung for a powerful conversation about water resilience, climate equity, and nature-based solutions, including wetlands restoration and beaver reintroduction.





– renowned climate leader joins youth host for a powerful conversation about water resilience, climate equity, and nature-based solutions, including wetlands restoration and beaver reintroduction. The Island – Directed by Mahmut Taş, this gripping short film uses found-footage to reveal the emotional toll of drought through a child's eyes.





The Coral Crisis – Produced by Will Wagner , this documentary follows marine biologist Ben Williams and his AI-powered collaboration with Google DeepMind to monitor and protect coral reefs.

The Power of Technology and Storytelling

Courage and Tech – Directed by Gabriela Zavala , this documentary follows three visually impaired veterans reclaiming their independence using Waymo's self-driving cars.





, this documentary follows three visually impaired veterans reclaiming their independence using Waymo's self-driving cars. Dr. Steven Bird's Work to Save Indigenous Languages – Produced by Teresa Matuzak , this film showcases Bird's global efforts to digitally preserve endangered languages through AI.

Music, Dance, and the Arts Take Center Stage

The Mozart Project – Performed by emerging musicians at Bard College Conservatory of Music, this stunning performance of

Mozart's Piano Trio in B-flat Major pays tribute to the late Peter Serkin's vision and mentorship.

Peabody Dance – Valse Brillante – Choreographed by Lori Belilove , this contemporary dance tribute honors the legacy of Isadora Duncan .





, this contemporary dance tribute honors the legacy of . Virtual Sculptures – A digital art experience by Mimi Garrard and James Seawright , merging motion, sound, and technology.





, merging motion, sound, and technology. Delay – Directed by Sofia Macias , this surreal thriller explores fate and free will through a time-loop narrative.





, this surreal thriller explores fate and free will through a time-loop narrative. Who Owns Intelligence? – Directed by Juan P. Voorduin, this thought-provoking short reframes intelligence in an AI-driven world.

A Platform for Global Voices and Cultural Exchange

With content spanning Climate Solutions, AI and Tech, Classical Music, and Human Resilience, Planet Classroom continues to amplify diverse voices and youth perspectives. This month's selection shows how storytelling and technology can shape a more equitable, sustainable future.

About Planet Classroom

Curated by CMRubinWorld, Planet Classroom is a global media platform powered by youth. With contributions from over 40 cultural organizations, it serves as a hub for creativity, innovation, and education.

