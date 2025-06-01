Planet Classroom Launches New Episode of AI for a Better World: How Study Fetch Is Transforming Remote Learning with AI

Education Tech Leader Esan Durrani on Personalized Learning, Low Hallucination Rates, and Global Scale

NEW YORK, June 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Planet Classroom Network, a global platform for youth-driven storytelling and innovation, has launched a new episode of its acclaimed series AI for a Better World. In this latest feature, host C.M. Rubin sits down with Esan Durrani, CEO and Co-Founder of Study Fetch, an AI-native learning platform revolutionizing remote education.

In AI for a Better World: Study Fetch – AI That's Revolutionizing Remote Learning, Durrani explains how Study Fetch is using artificial intelligence to solve the most pressing challenges in education today: disengaged students, overworked teachers, and the search for accurate, personalized learning at scale.

"The course material is king," says Durrani. "Any AI-generated response on Study Fetch comes directly from an educator's original materials. That's how we reduce misinformation and ensure learning is relevant and accurate."

From one-click LMS integration and AI-powered tutoring to real-time educator dashboards and game-based learning tools, Study Fetch is designed to empower learners, support teachers, and transform classrooms worldwide. The platform grew to over 1 million users in just months.

Interview Highlights Include:

AI with Accuracy: All responses are generated from original educator materials, keeping misinformation low.

Instant Classroom Integration: Compatible with Canvas, D12, and Blackboard with one-click onboarding.

Gamified Learning: Students and teachers can convert course files into interactive games.

Real-Time Feedback: AI assistants flag learning gaps to teachers as they happen.

Why It Matters:

As education systems adapt post-pandemic, platforms like Study Fetch are proving that AI can be a trusted partner—not a replacement—for human educators. Durrani's vision demonstrates how youth-centered design, technological innovation, and collaboration can reshape education for a new generation.

C.M. Rubin's Take: "Esan Durrani reminds us that when AI is grounded in accuracy and humanity, it can unlock a better future for learners everywhere."

Watch Now:

AI for a Better World: Study Fetch – AI That's Revolutionizing Remote Learning is now streaming on YouTube

