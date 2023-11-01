Planet Classroom Launches New Net Zero Episode Featuring Schneider Electric's Gwénaëlle Avice-Huet: Navigating the Renewable Energy Landscape

An Exclusive Conversation on the Role of Green Hydrogen, Sustainability and Youth Engagement in Achieving Net Zero Goals

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Planet Classroom and the Protect Our Planet Movement (POP) are excited to launch the latest episode of the acclaimed Net Zero series, Net Zero Speaks with Gwénaëlle Avice-Huet. The new Net Zero episode features Gwénaëlle Avice-Huet, Chief Strategy & Sustainability Officer at Schneider Electric discussing strategies for driving the transition to renewable energies while ensuring environmental stewardship and strategic growth.

Hosted by climate activist Sayan Das from the POP Movement, the show explores critical issues related to climate change and sustainability. Avice-Huet and Das discuss the advantages of green hydrogen as a renewable source and its potential to drive the transition to Net Zero. The interview delves into the challenges and opportunities with scaling up green hydrogen production and distribution, and how Schneider Electric is contributing to overcoming the challenges. Avice-Huet emphasizes the importance of collaboration between all stakeholders to accelerate the adoption of hydrogen as a clean energy solution. She additionally offers advice for youth climate activists on how they can effectively contribute to achieving Net Zero goals and fostering a greener future.

The Protect our Planet Movement in association with Planet Classroom has launched the acclaimed Net Zero video and podcast series in which 24 youth climate activists from the Protect Our Planet (POP) Movement in association with Planet Classroom ask international thought leaders working on the environment the big questions as to how their nations are progressing towards their 2050 Net Zero pledges.

The Protect Our Planet (POP) Movement is an initiative designed to address the urgent need to share information and knowledge with the youth on solutions to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the UN, mitigate climate change, and adapt to its growing impacts. Intended to ultimately reach the size, scale, and momentum to become a global movement, POP mobilizes the youth worldwide to take collective action needed to mitigate climate change and protect threatened ecosystems.

The Planet Classroom Network, organized by CMRubinWorld, brings together musicians, dancers, video game creators, filmmakers, activists, learning innovators and emerging technologists from around the world to entertain, educate and engage youth, and to provide a rich cultural experience for all. Content showcased for youth and by youth on the Planet Classroom Network is provided by 30 cultural organizations from around the world. Young people globally played a significant role in conceptualizing, creating, and producing the network's vision and programming.

