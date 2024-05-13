Planet Classroom Launches New Series "AI for a Better World" with Renowned Philosopher Nick Bostrom as First Guest

C.M. Rubin and Nick Bostrom Dive Deep into the Future of Humanity in Provocative Interview on AI for a Better World

NEW YORK, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Planet Classroom is thrilled to debut AI for a Better World, featuring a thought-provoking dialogue between host C.M. Rubin and philosopher Nick Bostrom. In this inaugural episode, Bostrom offers profound insights into the future of humanity amidst advancing AI technology, drawing from his latest book, "Deep Utopia: Life and Meaning in a Solved World".

"Embracing the challenges of tomorrow is pivotal for forging a path to a brighter future. We invite global audiences to embark on our AI for a Better World journey, where we delve into the nexus of technology, humanity, and boundless potential," said Rubin.

Viewers will glean invaluable insights from Bostrom's reflections on the philosophical and existential implications of a world where AI could potentially automate most human jobs. Bostrom challenges us to contemplate the meaning of life, the role of work in human existence, and practical steps for navigating a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

The Planet Classroom Network, organized by CMRubinWorld, brings together musicians, dancers, video game creators, filmmakers, activists, learning innovators, and emerging technologists from around the world to entertain, educate, and engage youth, providing a rich cultural experience for all. Content showcased on the network is provided by 30 cultural organizations worldwide, with significant contributions from young people in conceptualizing, creating, and producing its vision and programming.

Nick Bostrom served as a Professor in the Faculty of Philosophy at Oxford University and was the Founding Director of the Future of Humanity Institute at Oxford University 2005-2024. Homepage: http://www.nickbostrom.com Bostrom's work spans philosophy, science, ethics, and technology, illuminating the links between our present actions and long-term global outcomes. His influential publications, including "Superintelligence: Paths, Dangers, Strategies," and his latest book, "Deep Utopia: Life and Meaning in a Solved World," have sparked global conversations about artificial intelligence and its impact on society.

C.M. Rubin is the founder of CMRubinWorld, an online publishing company focused on education, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is also the co-founder and CEO of the Planet Classroom Network for youth. With over 30 years of experience as an author, journalist, editor, executive, and entrepreneur, Rubin's expertise lies in identifying and evaluating trends in key economic sectors and industries, including the impact of innovation and technology. Her acclaimed Huffington Post blog, "The Global Search for Education," brings together distinguished thought leaders to explore key education issues faced by nations worldwide.

