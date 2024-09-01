Planet Classroom Network Launches New Episode of Net Zero Speaks Featuring OECD Climate Education Expert Anna Pons

Climate Activist Ana Hanhausen Hosts a Compelling Discussion on Empowering Students for Climate Action

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Planet Classroom Network, in association with the Protect Our Planet Movement, proudly presents the latest episode in the acclaimed Net Zero video and podcast series, featuring an insightful interview with Anna Pons, a leading climate education expert from the OECD. Hosted by climate activist Ana Hanhausen, Net Zero Speaks with Anna Pons produced by Emily Brooks delves into critical themes in climate education, offering educators and viewers valuable strategies for empowering students to take meaningful climate action.

Key Takeaways from the Interview:

Empowering Climate Education: Anna Pons emphasizes the importance of integrating climate education across curriculums to enhance critical thinking and problem-solving skills. She highlights the need for experiential and service-based learning to inspire students to become proactive climate leaders.

Addressing Climate Anxiety: The discussion sheds light on the disconnect between students' concern for climate change and their readiness to take action. Anna explains how climate anxiety can lead to inaction and underscores the role of education in empowering students to overcome this challenge.

Preparing for a Green Economy: Anna shares insights on the skills needed for jobs in a greener economy, stressing the importance of STEM subjects and developing creativity and critical thinking. She provides examples of effective climate education practices from around the world.

Real-World Examples: The interview includes inspiring stories from educators globally, such as repurposing masks in Spain, integrating climate education in math lessons in the US, and incorporating nature in education in indigenous communities.

Ana Hanhausen's Insights:

Ana Hanhausen, a dedicated climate activist from Mexico and a member of the POP Movement, brings her unique perspective to the conversation. She was particularly inspired by Anna Pons' ability to transform concern about climate change into actionable steps for students. Ana found the insights on bridging the gap between awareness and action both enlightening and motivating.

Audiences can now stream Net Zero Speaks with Anna Pons on the Planet Classroom Network. This episode is essential viewing for educators, students, and anyone committed to climate action, providing valuable insights from one of the leading voices in climate education.

About the Protect Our Planet Movement:

The Protect Our Planet (POP) Movement is an initiative designed to address the urgent need to share information and knowledge with the youth on solutions to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the UN, mitigate climate change, and adapt to its growing impacts. Intended to ultimately reach the size, scale, and momentum to become a global movement, POP mobilizes the youth worldwide to take collective action needed to mitigate climate change and protect threatened ecosystems.

About the Planet Classroom Network:

The Planet Classroom Network, organized by CMRubinWorld, brings together musicians, dancers, video game creators, filmmakers, activists, learning innovators, and emerging technologists from around the world to entertain, educate, and engage youth, and to provide a rich cultural experience for all. Content showcased for youth and by youth on the Planet Classroom Network is provided by 35 cultural organizations around the world. In addition, Planet Classroom's popular original video and podcast series including Net Zero Speaks…, Problem Solvers, and the newly launched AI for a Better World are marketed and distributed in association with its global curators. Young people from around the world play a significant role in conceptualizing, creating, producing, and marketing the network's programming.

