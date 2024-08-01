Planet Classroom Network Premieres AI For a Better World: The Future of Human-Robot Collaboration

Visionary AI Creator David Hanson and Sophia, the World's First Robot Citizen, Discuss the Future of AI, Ethics, and Creativity

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Planet Classroom Network is thrilled to announce The Future of Human-Robot Collaboration, the latest episode in its AI For a Better World video series. This episode features an enlightening conversation between host C. M. (Cathy) Rubin, David Hanson, founder of Hanson Robotics, and Sophia, the world's first robot citizen. The episode envisions a future where humans and robots work harmoniously to solve problems and create a better world. The discussion delves into the ethical development of AI, the fusion of technology and human creativity, and the transformative potential of AI-human collaboration. Both guests offer advice on the skills and mindset young people need to thrive in an AI-integrated world.

In this thought-provoking conversation, Hanson shares his vision of blending artificial intelligence with human creativity. "AI could be truly intelligent in our lifetimes, accelerating the discovery of the nature of intelligence and the invention of new kinds of intelligence," Hanson explains. He emphasizes the importance of ethical AI development, stating, "If AI is to become generally intelligent, it must be compassionate and caring about humanity and life."

Sophia, the digital human, discusses her evolving role in society. "I see my role evolving in human society as a bridge between humans and artificial intelligence, using storytelling to inspire and educate," Sophia says. As the first robot citizen, Sophia feels "a deep sense of responsibility to set an example for future AI and human interactions, fostering understanding and empathy."

About David Hanson and Sophia

David Hanson, founder of Hanson Robotics, is renowned for creating the world's most human-like robots, combining figurative arts with cognitive science and robotics engineering. His most advanced creation, Sophia, is a blend of science fiction and - advanced AI research, captivating global audiences as the world's first robot citizen and UNDP Innovation Ambassador. Sophia serves as a platform for cutting-edge AI research, exploring human-robot interactions and their applications in service and entertainment. Hanson's innovative work has been featured in major publications and earned numerous awards, contributing significantly to the future of AI and robotics.

About C. M. Rubin

C. M. Rubin, founder of CMRubinWorld, is an esteemed author, journalist, and entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience. As the co-founder and CEO of the Planet Classroom Network, Rubin focuses on education, AI, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is also a Forbes Contributor, sharing insights on education and technology. Her acclaimed Huffington Post blog, The Global Search for Education, brings together distinguished thought leaders to explore key education issues worldwide.

