Planet Classroom Network Premieres Net Zero Speaks with Marinel Ubaldo

NEW YORK, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Planet Classroom Network, in association with the Protect Our Planet Movement, proudly presents the latest episode in the acclaimed Net Zero video and podcast series, featuring an insightful interview with Marinel Ubaldo, a prominent climate justice advocate. Hosted by 17-year-old South Korean climate activist Cherry Sung from the Protect Our Planet Movement, Net Zero Speaks with Marinel Ubaldo delves into essential themes in the global climate movement, offering viewers valuable perspectives on accelerating the energy transition, reforming climate finance, and promoting inclusive climate action.

Key Takeaways from the Interview:

Accelerating the Energy Transition: Marinel emphasizes the global community's role in swiftly transitioning to renewable energy and reducing emissions by 2030. She highlights the importance of collaboration, investing in clean technologies, and setting ambitious reduction targets.

Equitable Climate Finance: Discussing the transformation of climate finance, Marinel underscores the need for fairness and effectiveness, particularly for developing nations. She calls for mobilizing funds for adaptation and mitigation in vulnerable regions and emphasizes loss and damage funding.

Sustainable Solutions for Communities: Marinel advocates for climate action that benefits both the environment and communities. She shares policies and actions that align with this goal, stressing the significance of community-based strategies and support for local initiatives.

Inclusivity in Climate Initiatives: Highlighting the importance of including young climate activists' voices in shaping international climate actions, Marinel brings attention to the fresh perspectives and urgency that youth advocates contribute.

Cherry Sung's Insights:

Cherry Sung shared her motivation for selecting Marinel Ubaldo for this episode, inspired by Marinel's childhood experiences with typhoons in the Philippines and her commitment to climate justice. Cherry found Marinel's responses profoundly insightful, emphasizing innovative strategies, clean technology investments, and cross-industry collaborations. "Marinel rightfully emphasized the importance of countries enacting innovative strategies, investing in clean technologies, and promoting cross-industry collaborations," Cherry noted. Reflecting on the need for equitable climate finance, Cherry stated, "Countries with higher climate action capacities and capabilities should mobilize funds for adaptation and mitigation in vulnerable regions." She also highlighted the importance of community-based strategies, saying, "We should create sustainable solutions that benefit both the environment and communities, recognizing that local initiatives are as important as global ones and should be actively supported."

Audiences can now stream Net Zero Speaks with Marinel Ubaldo on the Planet Classroom Network. This episode is essential viewing for those committed to climate action and justice, providing valuable insights from one of the leading voices in the global climate movement.

The Protect Our Planet (POP) Movement is an initiative designed to address the urgent need to share information and knowledge with the youth on solutions to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the UN, mitigate climate change, and adapt to its growing impacts. Intended to ultimately reach the size, scale, and momentum to become a global movement, POP mobilizes the youth worldwide to take collective action needed to mitigate climate change and protect threatened ecosystems.

The Planet Classroom Network, organized by CMRubinWorld, brings together musicians, dancers, video game creators, filmmakers, activists, learning innovators, and emerging technologists from around the world to entertain, educate, and engage youth, and to provide a rich cultural experience for all. Content showcased for youth and by youth on the Planet Classroom Network is provided by 35 cultural organizations around the world. In addition, Planet Classroom's popular original video and podcast series including Net Zero Speaks…, Problem Solvers, and the newly launched AI for a Better World are marketed and distributed in association with its global curators. Young people from around the world play a significant role in conceptualizing, creating, producing, and marketing the network's programming.

