Planet Classroom Network Presents: Net Zero Speaks with Florian Graichen - A Deep Dive into Sustainable Manufacturing and Biomaterials

Climate Activist Drishya Pathak engages in a thought-provoking conversation with Florian Graichen, General Manager at Scion, New Zealand's esteemed Crown Research Institute. Audiences are invited to explore a wide array of critical topics, from gaining a profound understanding of sustainable manufacturing practices and their pivotal role in reducing carbon emissions, courtesy of Florian Graichen's expertise, to uncovering the transformative potential of biorefineries in the sustainability journey. The interview offers invaluable insights, including an exclusive look into Scion's groundbreaking eco-initiatives, emphasizing their unwavering dedication to environmental conservation and the development of renewable biomaterials. Furthermore, Florian Graichen's impassioned approach to emerging technology and sustainability serves as an inspirational blueprint for the next generation of climate leaders, making this Net Zero production an indispensable resource for those committed to a sustainable future.

About the Protect Our Planet Movement

The Protect Our Planet (POP) Movement is an initiative designed to address the urgent need to share information and knowledge with the youth on solutions to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the UN, mitigate climate change, and adapt to its growing impacts. Intended to ultimately reach the size, scale, and momentum to become a global movement, POP mobilizes the youth worldwide to take collective action needed to mitigate climate change and protect threatened ecosystems.

About the Planet Classroom Network

The Planet Classroom Network, organized by CMRubinWorld, brings together musicians, dancers, video game creators, filmmakers, activists, learning innovators, and emerging technologists from around the world to entertain, educate and engage youth, and to provide a rich cultural experience for all. Content showcased for youth and by youth on the Planet Classroom Network is provided by 30 cultural organizations from around the world. Young people globally play a significant role in conceptualizing, creating, and producing the network's vision and programming.

