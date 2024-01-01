Planet Classroom Premieres Exclusive Interview: Ice Core Pioneer Lonnie Thompson and Adam Paul Smith Discuss Their Documentary Canary and the Climate Crisis

Collaborative Commitment, Resilience, and Emotional Connection: Thompson and Smith's Crucial Insights for Addressing Climate Change

NEW YORK, Jan. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Planet Classroom and the Protect Our Planet Movement kick off the New Year with Net Zero Speaks with Lonnie Thompson and Adam Paul Smith. This highly anticipated episode in the Net Zero series presents Ricardo Delgado's exclusive interview with esteemed Climate Scientist Lonnie Thompson and Producer Adam Paul Smith, delving into the extraordinary documentary, Canary.

Dr. Lonnie Thompson, the subject of the acclaimed documentary, Canary, often referred to as "the closest living thing to Indiana Jones," is recognized for his drilling and analysis of ice cores worldwide and becoming a foremost authority on climate change evidence. Thompson has been honored with numerous awards, including the National Medal of Science, the Tyler Prize, and the Dan David Prize. In the new Net Zero episode, Thompson shares lessons from his extraordinary journey and insights into combating climate change today with host Ricardo Delgado. Producer Adam Paul Smith discusses his five-year journey to bring the film to life, highlighting the documentary's potential impact on the global climate conversation moving forward.

Important takeaways from the interviews in this Net Zero episode include the significance of collaborative commitment and resilience in combating climate change, along with the crucial role of emotional connection in fostering change.

Watch the premiere of Net Zero Speak with Lonnie Thompson and Adam Paul Smith.

About the Protect Our Planet Movement

The Protect Our Planet (POP) Movement addresses the urgent need to share information and knowledge with youth on solutions to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), mitigate climate change, and adapt to its impacts. Mobilizing youth worldwide, POP aims to become a global movement for collective action on climate change and ecosystem protection.

About the Planet Classroom Network

Organized by CMRubinWorld, the Planet Classroom Network brings together diverse creators and cultural organizations worldwide to entertain, educate, and engage youth. Content on the network, provided by 30 cultural organizations, is both for and by young people, enriching their cultural experiences and learning opportunities.

