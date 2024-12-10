Planet Classroom Releases New Podcast: AI for a Better World - The Future of Human-Robot Collaboration with C. M. Rubin, David Hanson, and Sophia the Robot

Explore the groundbreaking fusion of creativity, ethics, and innovation in Planet Classroom's latest podcast, The Future of Human-Robot Collaboration, featuring visionary David Hanson and Sophia the Robot, the world's most famous robot citizen.

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Planet Classroom Network, in association with VoiceAmerica, is excited to announce the release of a new podcast in the AI for a Better World series, featuring David Hanson, founder of Hanson Robotics, and Sophia, the world's first robot citizen. In this podcast episode, host C. M. (Cathy) Rubin delves into AI's transformative role in merging human creativity with technology.

In Highlights Take 2: The Future of Human-Robot Collaboration, Hanson shares his visionary insights into AI ethics, creativity, robotics, and its impact on society, while Sophia discusses her evolving role as a digital ambassador. The episode explores essential topics like ethical AI development, human-AI collaboration, and the critical skills young people need in a world increasingly driven by AI.

"This podcast series invites audiences to explore the inspiring possibilities of human-robot collaboration," said Rubin. "Together, we uncover how technology and creativity can shape a more integrated future for everyone."

Listen now

About the Planet Classroom Network:

The Planet Classroom Network, organized by CMRubinWorld, unites creatives, innovators, and educators globally to entertain, educate, and engage youth, fostering a diverse cultural experience. The network collaborates with 30 cultural organizations worldwide, with significant contributions from young creators who help shape its content and vision.

About C.M. Rubin (Cathy Rubin):

C.M. Rubin is the founder of CMRubinWorld and co-founder and CEO of the Planet Classroom Network. With extensive experience as an author, journalist, editor, and entrepreneur, Rubin is known for exploring the intersection of education, technology, and culture. Her popular Huffington Post blog, The Global Search for Education, brings together influential voices to address global education challenges.

For more information on CMRubinWorld:

Follow @CMRubinWorld on Twitter

Media Contact

David Wine, CMRubinWorld, +1 (212) 439-8474, [email protected], https://www.cmrubinworld.com/

SOURCE CMRubinWorld; CMRubinWorld