Planet Classroom Releases Podcast on How AI Like ElliQ Is Transforming Elder Care

Discover how AI companions are reducing loneliness, improving cognitive health, and supporting seniors through real-life stories shared by Intuition Robotics CEO Dor Skuler.

NEW YORK, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Planet Classroom Network, creator of youth-driven educational media, and the VoiceAmerica Network, a global leader in live and on-demand podcast broadcasting, announce the release of a new AI for a Better World podcast episode: Highlights Take 2 – AI & Aging: Dor Skuler on ElliQ's Impact. In this timely episode, Dor Skuler, CEO and Co-Founder of Intuition Robotics, joins host C. M. (Cathy) Rubin to discuss how AI companion technology like ElliQ is reshaping elder care—offering emotional support, promoting independence, and addressing cognitive decline in aging populations.

"AI is not here to replace human care, but to supplement and enhance it," says Skuler. "Through proactive engagement, companions like ElliQ can support mental well-being, encourage healthy habits, and alleviate some of the burdens caregivers face."

As the world grapples with an aging population and the rising costs of senior care, this podcast explores the real-life impact of ElliQ, sharing moving stories of older adults whose lives have been transformed through companionship, memory support, and increased emotional connection.

Key Takeaways from the Episode:

How AI companions foster emotional bonds with older adults

Real-world examples of improved cognitive function and quality of life

The role of AI in alleviating caregiver strain and enhancing healthcare delivery

What the future holds for AI in aging and health tech innovation

