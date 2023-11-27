Planet Classroom's Earth's Champions Short Film Released for COP 28

Highlights Net Zero Video and Podcast Series Insights from Youth Voices and Leading Climate Experts.

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coinciding with COP 28, hosted by Dubai, UAE from November 30 to December 12, 2023, Planet Classroom and the POP Movement are thrilled to announce Earth's Champions.

The 8 minute short film, Earth's Champions, produced for COP28, compiles highlights from the acclaimed Net Zero Video and Podcast series.

"Earth's Champions embodies the essence of the Net Zero series. The shows are about the power of unity, bringing together the wisdom and passion of youth activists and world renowned experts. It's a testament to our shared commitment to combat climate change and forge a sustainable future," commented Philo Magdalene, Associate Producer of the Net Zero series and a Youth Mentor at the Protect Our Planet (POP) Movement.

"We are proud to amplify the voices of youth worldwide, showcasing their remarkable endeavors alongside leading experts in the relentless battle against climate change," expressed Cathy Rubin, co-founder of Planet Classroom and a Producer of the acclaimed Net Zero series. "Earth's Champions, which we are releasing to coincide with the COP28 Climate Conference in Dubai, encapsulates the invaluable insights gleaned from interviews with esteemed global experts, presented alongside the impassioned climate activists featured in the Net Zero Video and Podcast series.."

COP 28's four key areas of focus - accelerating the energy transition, climate finance reform, protecting vulnerable communities and ecosystems, and inclusivity - are at the heart of the work showcased in the Net Zero series and highlighted in Earth's Champions. The compilation distills questions from young activists and answers from global experts on vital topics such as renewable energy, climate finance and nature-based solutions.

The Net Zero Video and Podcast series, produced by Planet Classroom and the POP Movement, was launched in January, 2022. To date, over 32 video episodes and 4 podcasts have been produced, providing crucial data and solutions about the race to net zero around the world.

Climate leaders who share insights in Earth's Champions include Chris Dede (United States), Kim Holmen (Norway), Hu Jiaojiao (China), Adrian Fernandez (Mexico), Thomas Minda (Ethiopia), Daniel Schrag (United States), Crispin Hemson (South Africa), Susan Chomba (Kenya) Tshilidzi Marwala (South Africa), Sam Fankhauser (United Kingdom), UnaMay Gordon (Jamaica), Sam Onuigbo (Nigeria), Omnia El Omrani (Egypt), and Manuel Diaz (Venezuela).

The global experts were interviewed for the Net Zero series by youth climate activists Philo Magdalene (India), Nahid Perez Ayala (Mexico), Kasike Kalaan Nibonrix Kalman (Jamaica), Levy Nyirenda (Zambia), Cherry Sung (South Korea), Ricardo Dlegado Lander (Venezuela), Sofia Lana (Spain), Sam Okorie (Nigeria), Mphathesithe Mkhize (South Africa), Jerome Peyret Oberholzer (Mexico), Wen Tian (China), Prachi Shevgaonkar (India), Ved Sanyal (United Kingdom), and Barry Nyuydze Berry (Cameroon).

Earth's Champions reinforces Planet Classroom and the POP Movement's commitment to climate action and sustainable development, and emphasizes the indispensable role of youth in the global effort to combat climate change.

Earth's Champions was produced by video editor, film enthusiast, and disability advocate Vanessa Vela. Vanessa's goal is to represent and empower individuals with disabilities, including herself, and show that anyone can accomplish great things.

The Protect Our Planet (POP) Movement is an initiative designed to address the urgent need to share information and knowledge with the youth on solutions to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the UN, mitigate climate change, and adapt to its growing impacts. Intended to ultimately reach the size, scale, and momentum to become a global movement, POP mobilizes the youth worldwide to take collective action needed to mitigate climate change and protect threatened ecosystems.

The Planet Classroom Network, organized by CMRubinWorld, brings together musicians, dancers, video game creators, filmmakers, activists, learning innovators, and emerging technologists from around the world to entertain, educate and engage youth, and to provide a rich cultural experience for all. Content showcased for youth and by youth on the Planet Classroom Network is provided by 30 cultural organizations from around the world. Young people globally play a significant role in conceptualizing, creating, and producing the network's vision and programming.

