Planet Classroom's June Film Drop Spotlights Youth, Identity, and Innovation in a Changing World

Nine new titles celebrate resilience, inclusion, climate hope, and the power of creative expression

NEW YORK, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Planet Classroom Network, the global streaming destination for youth-driven stories, has released nine bold new short films this June, continuing its mission to empower young voices and promote mental health through the arts. Launched during the pandemic to support young creators worldwide, Planet Classroom has rapidly become a top destination for short-form content exploring the most urgent and universal topics of our time.

This month's lineup features award-winning animations, documentaries, and musical performances that challenge perceptions, spark imagination, and celebrate community-led change—from Guatemala to Morocco, Denmark to California.

June 2025 Releases Include:

Colorful Souls (Actuality Abroad): A powerful documentary about a restaurant in Guatemala that provides employment and purpose to people with disabilities. Marta, a deaf cook, shares her journey from isolation to empowerment.





Our Theatre, Our Home (Actuality Abroad): Set in Tangier, Morocco, this inspiring short follows a former street child who finds salvation and leadership through theatre at Darna Youth Center.





Bold (KIDS FIRST! Film Festival): In a striking, wordless prison-set performance, women reclaim connection through juggling. A poetic metaphor for identity and unity by directors Alla Kovgan and Miko Malkhasyan.





Blue and Green Music (Nightingale Quartet – Denmark): A luminous interpretation of Victoria Bond's composition by Denmark's acclaimed Nightingale String Quartet.





Mozart B-flat Sonata K.358 (Curated by Bard College Conservatory): A bold and youthful performance of Mozart's beloved piano sonata, arranged by Peter Serkin and featuring Bard Conservatory artists.

Gone (Mimi Garrard Dance Company): A dance film honoring grief and emotional healing through the power of movement and digital artistry.

Climate Crisis: Somalia's Path to Resilience (Planet Classroom Original): A hopeful portrait of how Somalia is building climate resilience through renewable energy, entrepreneurship, and community leadership.

Google's Willow Chip: Quantum Computing and the Multiverse Debate (Planet Classroom Original): A short film exploring how Google's new quantum chip is redefining speed, science, and speculation about parallel universes.

Freshwater World: A Ripple of Change (Planet Classroom Original): Produced by Gabrielle D. Scott, this film showcases how access to clean water is changing lives in Kenya and India, featuring the work of Water.org.

"We began Planet Classroom to give voice to youth and creators during a time of crisis," says C.M. Rubin, co-founder of the network. "These June films continue that mission by addressing mental health, equity, and resilience through short-form storytelling that is as global as it is personal."

Watch Now:

All 9 titles are now streaming for free on the Planet Classroom YouTube Channel

About Planet Classroom

Planet Classroom Network, curated by CMRubinWorld, brings together youth, artists, technologists, and educators from over 25 countries. With original series like AI for a Better World, Net Zero Speaks, and Problem Solvers, the platform spotlights the voices and visions shaping our collective future. Planet Classroom launched in 2020 to support mental health and youth storytelling during the pandemic and has grown into one of the world's top channels for global youth-focused short films.

