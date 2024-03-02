Planet Classroom's Latest Net Zero Episode: Prachi Shevgaonkar Interviews Cambridge University's Srinivasan Keshav

Unveiling Innovations in Carbon Credit Valuation: Explore the groundbreaking "Permanent Additional Carbon Tonne" (PACT) method and its impact on forest conservation.

NEW YORK, March 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This month, audiences can stream Net Zero Speaks with Srinivasan Keshav, the latest addition to the acclaimed Net Zero video and podcast series. Curated by the Protect Our Planet Movement and Planet Classroom, the Net Zero series delves into crucial topics of sustainability and climate action.

In the newest episode, Prachi Shevgaonkar (Founder of Cool the Globe) engages with renowned computer scientist and environmental advocate, Professor Srinivasan Keshav from the University of Cambridge.

Srinivasan Keshav's work presents the "Permanent Additional Carbon Tonne" (PACT) method, revolutionizing carbon credit valuation for forest conservation. This approach offers a transparent and reliable means of estimating the carbon storage potential of natural habitats, bolstering investment in nature-based solutions and advancing progress towards net-zero emissions. Shevgaonkar shares her inspiration for interviewing Keshav, citing his remarkable contributions at the intersection of technology and sustainability. Their conversation covers a broad range of topics, including developing the PACT method, streamlining methods to incentivize forest conservation and insights on carbon credits linked to forest protection. Keshav discusses his science-based approaches and solutions and emphasizes the significance of youth activism. He underscores the importance of fostering a love for learning to combat climate change

The Net Zero Video and Podcast Series Continues to Lead and Monitor Global Sustainability and Climate Action: Produced by Planet Classroom and the Protect Our Planet Movement, the series is at the forefront of raising sustainability awareness and global education, bringing together experts and youth activists who drive positive change on a global scale.

About the Protect Our Planet Movement

The Protect Our Planet (POP) Movement is an initiative designed to address the urgent need to share information and knowledge with the youth on solutions to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the UN, mitigate climate change, and adapt to its growing impacts. Intended to ultimately reach the size, scale, and momentum to become a global movement, POP mobilizes the youth worldwide to take collective action needed to mitigate climate change and protect threatened ecosystems.

About the Planet Classroom Network

The Planet Classroom Network, organized by CMRubinWorld, brings together musicians, dancers, video game creators, filmmakers, activists, learning innovators, and emerging technologists from around the world to entertain, educate, and engage youth, and to provide a rich cultural experience for all. Content showcased for youth and by youth on the Planet Classroom Network is provided by 35 cultural organizations from around the world. Young people globally played a significant role in conceptualizing, creating, and producing the network's vision and programming.

