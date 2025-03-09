Planet Classroom's March 2025 Film Lineup Tackles AI, Mental Health & Social Change

Planet Classroom's March line-up features groundbreaking films on AI ethics, artistic expression, and critical social issues

NEW YORK, March 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Planet Classroom, the global youth-driven media network, unveils a powerful new lineup of films for March 2025, featuring groundbreaking explorations of AI innovation, mental health, and the arts. With compelling stories spanning digital safety, cultural expression, and the human experience, these must-watch films engage audiences with timely global conversations.

Exploring AI's Role in Health, Ethics, and Creativity

AI for a Better World: AI and Tech for Health – Featuring WHO's Andy Pattison , this episode examines AI-driven solutions for tackling misinformation, strengthening public health communication, and reaching vulnerable communities worldwide.

, this episode examines AI-driven solutions for tackling misinformation, strengthening public health communication, and reaching vulnerable communities worldwide. Create, Collaborate, Care: The Story of K Allado-McDowell – A visionary journey blending AI, neuroscience, and opera, showcasing how audience brainwaves shape immersive visual storytelling.

Safeguarding the Digital Sphere Through AI – Directed by Felisha Forrester , this documentary highlights how AI-powered moderation combats harmful online content, ensuring a safer digital space.

, this documentary highlights how AI-powered moderation combats harmful online content, ensuring a safer digital space. Seeing Racism Through VR – A deep dive into A Thousand Cut Journey, Dr. Courtney Cogburn's immersive VR project that allows audiences to experience systemic racism firsthand.

Art, Emotion, and Storytelling Across Borders

Cellist Felix Fan Performs Stimulus Package – A mesmerizing performance of George Tsontakis' haunting composition, featuring Felix Fan on cello, John Novacek on piano, and Alyun Huang on percussion.

haunting composition, featuring on cello, on piano, and Alyun Huang on percussion. Instruments of Revelation Performed by Ballet Chicago – Tarot comes to life through music and movement, as Victoria Bond's evocative score and Ballet Chicago's choreography interpret The Magician, The High Priestess, and The Fool.

evocative score and Ballet Chicago's choreography interpret The Magician, The High Priestess, and The Fool. 23THSR – Directed by Mimi Garrard , this fusion of dance, digital art, and music, starring Samuel Roberts , pushes the boundaries of movement in contemporary cinema.

, this fusion of dance, digital art, and music, starring , pushes the boundaries of movement in contemporary cinema. Dying to Defrost – A whimsical 2D-animated short by Heather Ann Abeyasekera, following a frozen vampire's desperate quest for warmth in a hilarious fantasy adventure.

Tackling Mental Health and Social Issues Through Film

Gone – Directed by Hunter Nickless , this poignant coming-of-age drama explores loss, friendship, and responsible decision-making in today's digital world.

, this poignant coming-of-age drama explores loss, friendship, and responsible decision-making in today's digital world. Teen Mental Health: Breaking the Silence with Real Solutions – Directed by Gabriela Zavola , this urgent documentary examines rising teen anxiety, depression, and suicide, offering real strategies for youth mental health support.

A Platform for Global Voices and Cultural Exchange

With content spanning AI, music, dance, social justice, and mental health, Planet Classroom remains dedicated to amplifying diverse voices and fostering global dialogue. By blending technology, art, and storytelling, these films inspire meaningful conversations and action.

Watch Now

About Planet Classroom:

The Planet Classroom Network, curated by CMRubinWorld, brings together artists, educators, and young visionaries from around the world to inform, engage, and inspire. With content contributed by over 40 cultural organizations, the platform is a global hub for creative expression and transformative storytelling.

For more information, visit http://www.cmrubinworld.com.

Follow @CMRubinWorld on Twitter.

Media Contact

David Wine, CMRubinWorld, +1 (212) 439-8474, [email protected], https://www.cmrubinworld.com/

SOURCE Planet Classroom