Planet Classroom's Net Zero Series Unveils Urgent Call for Corporate Transformation in Latest Episode

Brazilian Sustainability Leader and the Founder of Ambiafro Carlos Eduardo Marques Highlights the Imperative Need for Companies to Align Processes, Equipment, and Culture with Net Zero Objectives.

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the newest groundbreaking episode of Planet Classroom's Net Zero Series, the Founder of Ambiafro, Carlos Eduardo Marques, delivers a compelling message, urging global corporations to undertake transformative measures for the widespread adoption of net zero practices. The new episode is hosted by the Protect Our Planet Movement's Alejandra Fragoso and titled Net Zero Speaks with Carlos Eduardo Marques. The interview unveils Marques' pivotal role in shaping Brazil's net zero drive and also emphasizes the imperative need for companies to align their processes, equipment, and culture with net zero objectives.

Transformation is Key:

Marques, with over 15 years of professional experience in climate commitment, implementation of net zero strategies, and decarbonization, underscores the necessity for companies to go beyond mere guideline adoption. The interview reveals a key takeaway – the clear reality is the transformation of processes, equipment, and culture is essential for significant progress toward achieving a net zero future. This transformative approach is the cornerstone of Marques' advocacy for a sustainable and greener future.

Global Corporations at the Crossroads:

As the Founder of Ambiafro, Marques passionately champions inclusive sustainability, empowering marginalized voices for a greener future. His call for global corporations to undertake transformational measures serves as a wake-up call to entities worldwide. The episode captures Marques' plea for corporations to navigate the path toward net zero by embracing comprehensive changes that go beyond superficial commitments.

Net Zero Series Continues to Lead:

Planet Classroom and the Protect Our Planet Movement's Net Zero Series continues to be at the forefront of raising sustainability awareness and global education, bringing together experts and activists who drive positive change on a global scale.

About the Protect Our Planet Movement

The Protect Our Planet (POP) Movement is an initiative designed to address the urgent need to share information and knowledge with the youth on solutions to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the UN, mitigate climate change, and adapt to its growing impacts. Intended to ultimately reach the size, scale, and momentum to become a global movement, POP mobilizes the youth worldwide to take collective action needed to mitigate climate change and protect threatened ecosystems.

About the Planet Classroom Network

The Planet Classroom Network, organized by CMRubinWorld, brings together musicians, dancers, video game creators, filmmakers, activists, learning innovators and emerging technologists from around the world to entertain, educate and engage youth, and to provide a rich cultural experience for all. Content showcased for youth and by youth on the Planet Classroom Network is provided by 30 cultural organizations from around the world. Young people globally played a significant role in conceptualizing, creating, and producing the network's vision and programming.

