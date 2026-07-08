Planet DDS and Truro Bring Predictive Intelligence to the Denticon Ecosystem: Transforming Patient-Facing Dental Operations for Capacity and Revenue Optimization

"I'm incredibly excited about our partnership with Truro AI because it solves a problem that has frustrated dental group operators for decades," said Eric Giesecke, CEO of Planet DDS Post this

"At Park Dental Partners, this technology allows us to better meet patients where they are, connecting with them proactively in ways that are convenient, personalized, and meaningful so they can receive the care they need, when they need it," said Dr. Christopher Steele, Chief Clinical Officer of Park Dental Partners. "By improving access and strengthening relationships, we're not only elevating the patient experience but also driving measurable results, with smarter operations, stronger appointment adherence, and meaningful impact on practice performance."

For Planet DDS, the integration represents a commitment to rapidly deploying high-impact innovations that solve legacy industry bottlenecks.

"I'm incredibly excited about our partnership with Truro AI because it solves a problem that has frustrated dental group operators for decades," said Eric Giesecke, CEO of Planet DDS. "Denticon Insights gives DSO and practice leaders predictive visibility into patient no-show risk, built directly into Denticon. This is exactly the kind of partnership we look for: best-in-class technology, a real operational problem, and a result that immediately changes how our customers run their business."

By connecting Truro AI's machine learning engine and Denticon's robust data infrastructure, this innovative integration allows DSOs and dental practices to:

Predict and Prevent No-Shows: Utilize Denticon Insights to identify high-risk appointments at the time of scheduling, and mitigate no-shows before they happen—ensuring fewer downstream holes and optimizing provider productivity.

Target Patient Support & Reduce Staff Overload: Transform front desk workflows by identifying the patients that need proactive outreach. Allows teams to provide targeted, "just-right" support that enhances patient loyalty without being overwhelmed by a "sea of patients" to tackle.

Uncover Hidden Revenue: Automatically identify patients with overdue hygiene or unaccepted treatment plans who are most likely to book and keep their next recommended appointment, turning static patient records into an active revenue engine.

This integration marks a significant shift in dental operations technology, moving the industry from reactive operations to a proactive patient-forward operational model. In addition, Planet DDS has integrated Denticon Insights into the Planet DDS API giving all native and third party DSO solution providers, such as patient engagement or Agentic AI providers, the capability to harness the power of Denticon Insights. This will help solution providers transform their workflow solutions with patient-specific personalization vs. provisioning the same workflows for all patients. This enhances both patient experience, and operational performance.

"I am deeply grateful to the Park Dental leadership team for serving as the catalyst for this partnership, and to the executive leadership at Planet DDS for their phenomenal support and shared vision, without which this significant industry milestone would not have been possible," said Anjali Srivastava, CEO of Truro AI. "Bringing an integration of this magnitude to life requires incredible dedication, and I am so proud of the brilliant teams at both Truro AI and Planet DDS who worked tirelessly to make this launch a reality. By plugging our predictive AI directly into Planet DDS, we are transforming historical data into immediate, actionable intelligence—uncovering operational bottlenecks before they happen to elevate both patient support and practice performance. Our vision is to equip every dental operation with enterprise-grade intelligence that empowers clinics with proactive insights to scale patient personalization, drive operational precision, and maximize practice performance. We are proud to be part of this transformative integration with Planet DDS, the leading dental enterprise software company."

To learn more about how the Truro AI and Planet DDS partnership is optimizing multi-location dental networks and practices, visit truroai.com/planetdds

About Truro AI

Your PMS data hides intelligence to combat empty chairs, staff overload, and payment delays. We unlock it. Truro AI is a leading predictive intelligence platform designed for the dental industry. Using advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning, Truro's Predictive Insights plug seamlessly into your dental enterprise software to transform your enterprise data into actionable intelligence. They become your staff's co-pilot, seamlessly integrated into their every-day PMS screens. Truro's models identify patients who need more attention, and schedule and revenue leakage before it happens, enabling practices to better meet individual patient needs, have smoother operations, and enhance their revenue and profitability. This empowers Dental Support Organizations (DSOs) and dental practice executives to transform their operations from reactive to proactive operational precision using patient personalization, schedule optimization, and revenue discovery, to maximize practice performance while amplifying their patient-forward reputation. To learn more, visit: truroai.com

About Planet DDS

Dental software is broken. We aim to fix it. Planet DDS is the leading dental enterprise software company in North America, delivering DentalOS®—the platform built to run the dental enterprise, not just the practice. As the industry enters the dental enterprise era, Planet DDS gives DSO and multi-location group executives the visibility, control, and financial performance to run every location, every specialty, and every dollar as one connected organization. Built on an open ecosystem with 80+ integration partners, DentalOS connects Denticon Practice Management, Cloud 9 Ortho Practice Management, and Apteryx Cloud Imaging on a single data layer—cloud-native since 2003 and enterprise-proven at scale. More than half of the top 60 DSOs in North America trust Planet DDS with solutions used across 14,500 practices and 175,000 users nationwide. To learn more, visit: planetdds.com

Media Contact

Anjali Srivastava, Truro AI, 1 6127508497, [email protected], https://www.truroai.com/

SOURCE Truro AI