Planet Depos Welcomes Danielle Saunders as a New Sales Manager

Global Court Reporting Firm Expands Sales Leadership, Fostering Worldwide Growth
WASHINGTON, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Planet Depos, a leader in the court reporting and litigation technology industry, is excited to announce that Danielle Saunders is the company's newest sales manager. As a dynamic leader with an extensive background in sales, Danielle will be instrumental in driving Planet Depos' future growth and expansion across the U.S. and around the world.
"Danielle will focus on expanding the company's national client base, strengthening relationships across key territories, and mentoring a growing sales team," said Jennifer Parratt, Vice President of Sales. "Her leadership philosophy centers around fairness, accountability, and empowering those around her – qualities that perfectly align with Planet Depos' commitment to exceptional service and collaborative success."
Prior to joining Planet Depos, Danielle spent the past 12 years selling legal support services. Throughout her career, she has opened and developed markets across Florida, California, and New York, earning a reputation as a results-driven leader and strategic problem solver.
Currently based in southern California, Danielle and her family – husband, David, and daughters Desi (6) and Danni (4) – will soon be relocating back to the East Coast, where she began her professional journey. Outside of work, she enjoys traveling, beach days, theme parks, sporting events, and family gatherings.
"I'm incredibly excited to step into my new role at Planet Depos, a forward-thinking company that's truly at the forefront of the court reporting industry," said Danielle. "I am especially excited about the chance to collaborate with such a high caliber team, contribute meaningfully to our shared goals, and continue developing my skills in an environment that values innovation, excellence, and teamwork. Cheers to new beginnings, continued growth, and a future full of possibilities at Planet Depos!"
About Planet Depos
Planet Depos leverages the latest litigation technology to provide comprehensive court reporting services across the U.S. and abroad. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., Planet Depos is the only international court reporting firm led by court reporters and industry experts. Committed to best-in-class service with 24/7/365 support, Planet Depos has extensive experience reporting complex matters around the world, including depositions, arbitrations, and trials. At the forefront of innovation, Planet Depos partners with clients to streamline proceedings using industry-leading, proprietary technology and digital solutions such as remote depositions, legal videography, and digital court reporting. Visit planetdepos.com to learn more and schedule your next legal proceeding.
