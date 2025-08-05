Planet Possible: 2025 Sustainability Awards Reveal the Changemakers Turning Green Goals into Bottom‑Line Growth

2025 Sustainability Awards honor companies, products & leaders driving growth through ESG innovation, proving purpose-driven strategies can power profit and planet progress.
PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Business Intelligence Group today announced the winners and finalists of the 2025 Sustainability Awards, a program that celebrates the companies, products, and people proving that purpose‑driven strategy can deliver measurable business results—and a healthier planet.
Profit Meets Planet
This year's honorees show that sustainability isn't a cost center; it's an innovation engine. From breakthrough clean‑tech to human‑centered supply chains, the 2025 Sustainability Awards spotlight organizations that weave environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles into the very fabric of growth.
"Sustainability has graduated from pilot projects to board‑level imperatives," said Russ Fordyce, Chief Recognition Officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "The leaders we're honoring today treat net‑zero targets and community impact as core KPIs, not side quests. They're charting a course where climate action and competitive advantage move in lockstep. Congratulations to all of our winners and finalists!"
2025 Winners: Building a Resilient Future
Sustainability Starter (Early in career less than 5 years)
- Pratibha Mahale, Dow
Sustainability Champion (Non-Executive)
- Tina Arrowood, DuPont Water Solutions
- Isabel Arroyo, Dow
- Mark Moloney, CyrusOne
- Jenn Packer, GFL Environmental Inc.
- Leslie Velez, P&G
Sustainability Hero (Executive)
- Jennifer Ahluwalia, GFL
- Bill Flederbach, ClimeCo
- Anas Gahshan, Kaizen Asset Management services
- Xiaoyong Gu, Taiping Science and Technology Insurance Co., Ltd.
- Paul Marushka, Sphera
- Bernd Meyer, Reynolds American Inc.
Sustainability Initiative of the Year
- AECO Energy
- BASF's Care Chemicals Business
- Bausch + Lomb ONE by ONE and Biotrue® Eye Care Recycling Programs
- CD Trojan
- Dubai Electricity & Water Authority Planning Circular Transformation of Dubai Power Distribution Network Initiative
- Dubai Municipality Plastic Bottle Collection Challenge
- Flock Freight, Shared Truckload Smart Freight Centre Accreditation
- GFL Environmental Inc: GHG Emission Reduction Strategy
- Indorama Ventures: Indovinya Stop S.M.O.G.
- KRAMBU, Inc.
- Lenovo
- Morrison Healthcare
- Novelis 3x30
- SSA Marine
- TD Bank
- United Arab Emirates Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure
- Worldly
Sustainability Leadership Award (Organization)
- Belkin International
- Breitling
- Carrier Abound
- Cognizant Technology Solutions
- Concentrix
- Culligan International
- E.ON Next
- Etihad Rail
- Fastenal
- Freedom Forever
- Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.
- GUESS?, Inc.
- Health Focus Manufacturers
- ICL Group
- KnowBe4
- Legrand North & Central America
- P2S LP
- Pentair
- Ross Video
- Seattle Convention Center
- Siemon
- Sinomax USA
- The Green Media Summit
- United Arab Emirates Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure
- Vivreau
- Worldly
Sustainability Product of the Year
- Acer Aspire Vero 16 I
- Allonnia
- BLUETTI Apex 300 Versatile Portable Power Station
- PORTO X Athlete Recovery Sandal powered by Dow REVOLOOP™ recycled plastics resins
- Elkem Silicones
- Infinitum Aircore Heavy Duty
- Link Logistics Energy Solutions
- Nu Skin ageLOC® Tru Face® Essence Ultra
- Pentair Manitowoc NEO Ice Machine
- Purity Coffee
- Schneider Electric SpaceLogic™ Touchscreen Room Controller
Sustainability Service of the Year
- Dow Track and Trace Digital Platform
- Dubai Electricity & Water Authority Sustainability & Innovation Centre
- Jupiter Intelligence
- Lenovo
- Oritain
- RESINC Solar
- TCS Intelligent Urban Exchange™
Sustainability Squad (Team)
CyrusOne's Frankfurt Operations Team
- Steve Hayward, Vice President, European Operations
- Michael Diener, Frankfurt Regional Operations Director
- Alexander Nies, Frankfurt Senior Data Centre Manager
Dubai Electricity and Water Authority Sustainability & Innovation Centre
- Dr.Aaesha Abdulla Alnuaimi, Director
- Abdullah Ahmed Al Hammadi, Manager
- Marwan Juma Mohammed Bin Doei, Manager - Capacity
- Dr. Layal Daccache, Manager - Innovation Ecosystem
- Habbie Alex Roy, Engineer - Innovation Ecosystem
- Fatma Hassan Ali Sherook, Sr. Executive - Tours & Visitor Experience
- Amira Abdul Hamid Al Khoori, Sr. Executive - Administration
DuPont Water Solutions Industrial Wastewater Team
- Christine Park, Global Wastewater Market Manager, South Korea
- Toni Bechtel, RO/NF Product Development Manager and Global IWW Segment Technology Leader, USA
- Gang Wang, Application Development, China
- Jochen Henkel, Senior Engineer, Germany
- Aaron Lu, Technical Service and Development, China
- Aaron Cianek, Marketing Communications, USA
Foundever® ESG Team
- Carole Bohrer, Chief Legal Officer & ESG Executive Sponsor
- Corinne Suné, VP, Global Compliance & ESG
- Lynn Thacker-Hart, Director of Global Sustainability and ESG Reporting
- Anthony Najera, Global ESG Reporting Manager
- Manish Mehta, Director, Compliance and ESG Risks
MillerKnoll Team Carbon
- Sean McDowell, Senior Vice President of Innovation and Sustainability
- Gabe Wing, Vice President of Sustainability
- Taiyoh Afrik , Sr. Manager, Agile Development
- Erin Armey, Sr. Project Manager, Sustainability
- Ed Traub, Project Manager Sustainability
- Kevin Breuker , Principal Engineer - Sustainability
- Greg Palermo, Senior Development Sourcing Manager
Finalists: Raising the Bar on ESG Performance
In addition to the winners, the Business Intelligence Group recognizes a select group of finalists who scored high marks from the judges and demonstrated outstanding progress on their sustainability journeys. They are: A1 Hrvatska, AECO Energy, Aligned Data Centers, Andreu World, Aquent, Aurora Solar, Dow DOWSIL™ 213S Additive, Dow Formulation-Level PCF Calculator for Coatings: Empowering Data-Driven Sustainability in Coatings, Dow PARALOIDTM EXL-2691J, Dow UCARSOL™ Tailored Amine Formulation, Dubai Electricity & Water Authority Climate Change & Sustainability Engagement Program, Dubai Electricity & Water Authority My Sustainable Living Programme, GP Transco, Indorama Ventures: Indovinya SURFONIC® H 1040, Inmar Intelligence, IntouchCXTM, Lattice Semiconductor Lattice Nexus™ 2 FPGA platform, Pentair, and Suburban Propane.
To view the full list of winners and learn more about the 2025 Sustainability Awards, visit https://www.bintelligence.com/awards/sustainability-awards.
About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
Contact
Eliana Starbird
Chief Nominations Officer
Business Intelligence Group
+1 909-529-2737
Media Contact
Eliana Starbird, Business Intelligence Group LLC, 1 9095292737, [email protected], www.bintelligence.com
SOURCE Business Intelligence Group LLC
