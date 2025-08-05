Planet Possible: 2025 Sustainability Awards Reveal the Changemakers Turning Green Goals into Bottom‑Line Growth

2025 Sustainability Awards honor companies, products & leaders driving growth through ESG innovation, proving purpose-driven strategies can power profit and planet progress.

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Business Intelligence Group today announced the winners and finalists of the 2025 Sustainability Awards, a program that celebrates the companies, products, and people proving that purpose‑driven strategy can deliver measurable business results—and a healthier planet.

Profit Meets Planet

This year's honorees show that sustainability isn't a cost center; it's an innovation engine. From breakthrough clean‑tech to human‑centered supply chains, the 2025 Sustainability Awards spotlight organizations that weave environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles into the very fabric of growth.

"Sustainability has graduated from pilot projects to board‑level imperatives," said Russ Fordyce, Chief Recognition Officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "The leaders we're honoring today treat net‑zero targets and community impact as core KPIs, not side quests. They're charting a course where climate action and competitive advantage move in lockstep. Congratulations to all of our winners and finalists!"

2025 Winners: Building a Resilient Future

Sustainability Starter (Early in career less than 5 years)

Pratibha Mahale , Dow

Sustainability Champion (Non-Executive)

Tina Arrowood , DuPont Water Solutions

, DuPont Water Solutions Isabel Arroyo , Dow

, Dow Mark Moloney , CyrusOne

, CyrusOne Jenn Packer , GFL Environmental Inc.

, GFL Environmental Inc. Leslie Velez , P&G

Sustainability Hero (Executive)

Jennifer Ahluwalia , GFL

, GFL Bill Flederbach , ClimeCo

, ClimeCo Anas Gahshan, Kaizen Asset Management services

Xiaoyong Gu , Taiping Science and Technology Insurance Co., Ltd.

, Taiping Science and Technology Insurance Co., Ltd. Paul Marushka , Sphera

, Sphera Bernd Meyer , Reynolds American Inc.

Sustainability Initiative of the Year

AECO Energy

BASF's Care Chemicals Business

Bausch + Lomb ONE by ONE and Biotrue® Eye Care Recycling Programs

CD Trojan

Dubai Electricity & Water Authority Planning Circular Transformation of Dubai Power Distribution Network Initiative

Electricity & Water Authority Planning Circular Transformation of Power Distribution Network Initiative Dubai Municipality Plastic Bottle Collection Challenge

Municipality Plastic Bottle Collection Challenge Flock Freight, Shared Truckload Smart Freight Centre Accreditation

GFL Environmental Inc: GHG Emission Reduction Strategy

Indorama Ventures: Indovinya Stop S.M.O.G.

KRAMBU, Inc.

Lenovo

Morrison Healthcare

Novelis 3x30

SSA Marine

TD Bank

United Arab Emirates Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure

Worldly

Sustainability Leadership Award (Organization)

Belkin International

Breitling

Carrier Abound

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Concentrix

Culligan International

E.ON Next

Etihad Rail

Fastenal

Freedom Forever

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

GUESS?, Inc.

Health Focus Manufacturers

ICL Group

KnowBe4

Legrand North & Central America

& P2S LP

Pentair

Ross Video

Seattle Convention Center

Convention Center Siemon

Sinomax USA

The Green Media Summit

United Arab Emirates Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure

Vivreau

Worldly

Sustainability Product of the Year

Acer Aspire Vero 16 I

Allonnia

BLUETTI Apex 300 Versatile Portable Power Station

PORTO X Athlete Recovery Sandal powered by Dow REVOLOOP™ recycled plastics resins

X Athlete Recovery Sandal powered by Dow REVOLOOP™ recycled plastics resins Elkem Silicones

Infinitum Aircore Heavy Duty

Link Logistics Energy Solutions

Nu Skin ageLOC® Tru Face® Essence Ultra

Pentair Manitowoc NEO Ice Machine

Purity Coffee

Schneider Electric SpaceLogic™ Touchscreen Room Controller

Sustainability Service of the Year

Dow Track and Trace Digital Platform

Dubai Electricity & Water Authority Sustainability & Innovation Centre

Electricity & Water Authority Sustainability & Innovation Centre Jupiter Intelligence

Lenovo

Oritain

RESINC Solar

TCS Intelligent Urban Exchange™

Sustainability Squad (Team)

CyrusOne's Frankfurt Operations Team

Steve Hayward , Vice President, European Operations

, Vice President, European Operations Michael Diener , Frankfurt Regional Operations Director

, Frankfurt Regional Operations Director Alexander Nies , Frankfurt Senior Data Centre Manager

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority Sustainability & Innovation Centre

Dr.Aaesha Abdulla Alnuaimi, Director

Abdullah Ahmed Al Hammadi , Manager

, Manager Marwan Juma Mohammed Bin Doei , Manager - Capacity

, Manager - Capacity Dr. Layal Daccache , Manager - Innovation Ecosystem

, Manager - Innovation Ecosystem Habbie Alex Roy , Engineer - Innovation Ecosystem

, Engineer - Innovation Ecosystem Fatma Hassan Ali Sherook, Sr. Executive - Tours & Visitor Experience

Amira Abdul Hamid Al Khoori, Sr. Executive - Administration

DuPont Water Solutions Industrial Wastewater Team

Christine Park , Global Wastewater Market Manager, South Korea

, Global Wastewater Market Manager, Toni Bechtel , RO/NF Product Development Manager and Global IWW Segment Technology Leader, USA

, RO/NF Product Development Manager and Global IWW Segment Technology Leader, Gang Wang, Application Development, China

Jochen Henkel , Senior Engineer, Germany

, Senior Engineer, Aaron Lu , Technical Service and Development, China

, Technical Service and Development, Aaron Cianek , Marketing Communications, USA

Foundever® ESG Team

Carole Bohrer , Chief Legal Officer & ESG Executive Sponsor

, Chief Legal Officer & ESG Executive Sponsor Corinne Suné, VP, Global Compliance & ESG

Lynn Thacker-Hart , Director of Global Sustainability and ESG Reporting

, Director of Global Sustainability and ESG Reporting Anthony Najera , Global ESG Reporting Manager

, Global ESG Reporting Manager Manish Mehta , Director, Compliance and ESG Risks

MillerKnoll Team Carbon

Sean McDowell , Senior Vice President of Innovation and Sustainability

, Senior Vice President of Innovation and Sustainability Gabe Wing , Vice President of Sustainability

, Vice President of Sustainability Taiyoh Afrik , Sr. Manager, Agile Development

Erin Armey, Sr. Project Manager, Sustainability

Project Manager, Sustainability Ed Traub , Project Manager Sustainability

, Project Manager Sustainability Kevin Breuker , Principal Engineer - Sustainability

Greg Palermo , Senior Development Sourcing Manager

Finalists: Raising the Bar on ESG Performance

In addition to the winners, the Business Intelligence Group recognizes a select group of finalists who scored high marks from the judges and demonstrated outstanding progress on their sustainability journeys. They are: A1 Hrvatska, AECO Energy, Aligned Data Centers, Andreu World, Aquent, Aurora Solar, Dow DOWSIL™ 213S Additive, Dow Formulation-Level PCF Calculator for Coatings: Empowering Data-Driven Sustainability in Coatings, Dow PARALOIDTM EXL-2691J, Dow UCARSOL™ Tailored Amine Formulation, Dubai Electricity & Water Authority Climate Change & Sustainability Engagement Program, Dubai Electricity & Water Authority My Sustainable Living Programme, GP Transco, Indorama Ventures: Indovinya SURFONIC® H 1040, Inmar Intelligence, IntouchCXTM, Lattice Semiconductor Lattice Nexus™ 2 FPGA platform, Pentair, and Suburban Propane.

To view the full list of winners and learn more about the 2025 Sustainability Awards, visit https://www.bintelligence.com/awards/sustainability-awards.

About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

