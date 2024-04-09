Planet Technologies Drives Safe Adoption of AI with New Training Service

"Evolve 365 for Copilot represents Planet's commitment to empowering organizations and individuals to thrive in the age of AI." Post this

"Microsoft Copilot is a true game-changer, however, embracing this cutting-edge technology goes beyond mere investment—it requires a learning and adoption strategy that enables its safe use to unlock it's true power," said Scott Tucker, President and CEO of Planet Technologies. "Evolve 365 for Copilot represents Planet's commitment to empowering organizations and individuals to thrive in the age of AI."

Evolve 365 for Copilot delivers organizational learning strategies and best-in-class Copilot training resources tailored to the specific governance needs and compliance requirements of the organization. Expert-led instruction equips end users with the knowledge, skills, and confidence needed to realize the full potential of Copilot all while safeguarding your investment and driving adoption.

"Investing in Copilot is a strategic pathway to unlocking enhanced organizational productivity and fostering confident, collaborative teams, but it is also a significant financial decision," said Jennifer Mason, VP of Learning and Adoption at Planet Technologies. "And the best way to protect that investment and drive adoption is to train users in the safe and responsible use of the tool."

For more information, please visit Evolve 365 for Copilot online, email [email protected], or register to attend the informational webinar "Invest Wisely and Launch Confidently with Evolve 365 for Copilot" on April 17, 2024, at 1PM EST.

About Planet Technologies:

Planet Technologies is a leading provider of Microsoft professional services to the public sector. Proudly supporting U.S. government agencies, educational institutions, and the Defense Industrial Base for 25 years, Planet delivers subject matter expertise in the areas of IT modernization, application development, artificial intelligence, security and compliance, and training and adoption. With eight Advanced Specializations and 27 Partner of the Year awards, we are experts across the Microsoft stack. Contact us at [email protected] to learn how you can solve your next business challenge using the Microsoft solutions you already own.

