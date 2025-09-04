Planet Technologies Launches 'Any AI Workforce Readiness Training' to Support Agency Compliance with Federal AI Mandates

"Technology alone will not win the AI race. People will. Planet's Any AI Workforce Readiness Training provides agencies with a turnkey solution to equip their employees with the skills needed to adopt AI technologies and meet federal compliance standards—while enabling mission success." Post this

"Technology alone will not win the AI race. People will," said Steve Winter, Executive Vice President for Planet Technologies. "Planet's Any AI Workforce Readiness Training provides agencies with a turnkey solution to equip their employees with the skills needed to adopt AI technologies and meet federal compliance standards—while enabling mission success."

Human-Centered, Vendor-Neutral Approach

Building an AI-ready workforce requires more than just tools; it demands a thoughtful approach that fosters trust, cultivates responsible practices, and embraces the unique missions of public sector agencies. Unlike many vendor-specific or tool-focused training programs, Planet's Any AI Workforce Readiness Training stands out because it is:

Mandate-Aligned – Built in alignment with current federal AI policy requirements and directives.

Human-Centered – Prioritizes adoption, trust, and responsible use across roles and missions.

Universally Applicable – Suitable for any platform or tools, enabling any public sector organization to future-proof their workforce.

Backed by Proven Public Sector Expertise – Delivered by Planet Technologies' public sector-focused learning and adoption experts.

Training Components for Public Sector AI Readiness

The program offers a mix of custom webinars, classroom training, and communications assets that support organizational change management. Topics include:

AI Fundamentals for Everyone

AI and Data Privacy Basics

AI Security Awareness

AI Prompting & Productivity

AI in Everyday Workflows

Stakeholder Engagement & Public Trust

Speed, Affordability, and Scalability

Any AI Workforce Readiness Training is designed for fast deployment and scalability across federal, state, and local agencies, adapting to diverse missions and compliance needs.

"With executive mandates driving rapid adoption timelines, agencies need solutions they can roll out immediately," added Jennifer Mason, Vice President of Workforce Transformation & Learning at Planet Technologies. "Planet's Any AI Workforce Readiness Training delivers both speed and depth—helping agencies build AI readiness at scale, affordably and responsibly."

About Planet Technologies

Planet Technologies is the leading provider of Microsoft professional services to the public sector. Proudly supporting U.S. government agencies, educational institutions, and the Defense Industrial Base for 27 years, Planet is backed by 13 Microsoft Specializations and 27 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards. Trusted by clients and endorsed by Microsoft, Planet helps organizations scale the right solutions for their most critical priorities. Learn more at go-planet.com.

