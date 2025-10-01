Planet Word Founder and CEO Ann Friedman To Receive ASHA's Prestigious Annie Glenn Award

Friedman will be recognized for fostering understanding of communication disorders and love of words, language, and reading.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ann Friedman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Planet Word Museum in Washington, D.C., will receive the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association's (ASHA) Annie Glenn Award at ASHA's convention next month.

The award is named after the late Annie Glenn, a devoted champion for people with communication disorders. Since it was first presented to actor James Earl Jones in 1987, other recipients have included "Miracle on the Hudson" pilot Captain Chesley (Sully) Sullenberger, former President Joe Biden, former U.S. Representative Gabby Giffords and U.S. Senator Mark Kelly, and actor Julie Andrews.

Friedman has championed creation of exhibits at the Planet Word Museum that increase awareness and understanding of communication disorders. The museum has featured one exhibit about word-finding difficulties and aphasia since 2022. A second exhibit about stuttering is forthcoming. The development of these exhibits was and is being done in collaboration with ASHA.

More broadly, because of Friedman's vision, hard work, and commitment, the museum—a private nonprofit—is creative, engaging, and interactive. Organizations such as Tripadvisor and other travel guides give it high ratings. Planet Word is dedicated to inspiring and renewing a love of words, language, and reading—a mission that aligns with the work of ASHA's 241,000 members.

"In this, the year of ASHA's Centennial, it is a distinct pleasure to present ASHA's prestigious Annie Glenn Award to someone as deserving as Ann Friedman," said Bernadette Mayfield-Clarke, PhD, CCC-SLP, ASHA's 2025 President. "She is truly exceptional. Her impact is wide, varied, and continual, and it ultimately enriches human communication. I thank and congratulate Ann for her work and numerous achievements, and I look forward to having ASHA honor her at its convention."

"What a surprise and honor to receive the Annie Glenn Award," said Ann Friedman. "I founded Planet Word to celebrate the power of words to connect and transform lives, but we know that for many people communicating is not that simple. Working with ASHA to create two interactive exhibits that raise awareness of word-finding difficulties, such as aphasia, and educate visitors about stuttering has been deeply rewarding. I am so grateful for their partnership."

The Annie Glenn Award will be presented to Friedman on Friday, November 21, at an evening awards event at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C.

