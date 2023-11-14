PlanHub Earns 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Prestigious Award

"We are incredibly honored to be a recipient of the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 award for 2023," remarked Ro Bhatia, PlanHub CEO. Post this

"We are incredibly honored to be a recipient of the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 award for 2023," remarked Ro Bhatia, PlanHub CEO. "This accomplishment serves as a testament to our commitment and mission to effectively transform the future of preconstruction and enhance overall project management efficiency for all General Contractors, Subcontractors, and construction material Suppliers."

PlanHub has consistently showcased growth, technological expertise, and a commitment to driving innovation. PlanHub was also recognized on the #54 spot in national construction rankings and #127 in Florida for construction on the Inc. 5000 list for 2023. In October, 2023, PlanHub released its "Building on Solid Ground: Construction Industry Insights for 2024." These accolades and shared industry expertise reflect their team's work, creativity, and foresight, and they eagerly anticipate their journey of further innovation and progress.

About Fast 500 sponsored by Deloitte;

The Deloitte Technology Fast 500 awards program recognizes and celebrates innovation, entrepreneurship, and rapid growth in hardware, software, telecom, semiconductors, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech sectors. The companies listed on the Fast 500 are leading the way in transforming their industries. Their rankings are based on the percentage of revenue growth they have achieved from 2019 to 2022. This program highlights private companies that are pioneers in the ever-evolving technological landscape.

About PlanHub;

PlanHub is the cloud software platform that empowers commercial construction professionals to expand their businesses by optimizing workflows, improving collaboration, and offering data-driven insights for more intelligent choices. Our user-friendly tools assist contractors and suppliers throughout the preconstruction journey, delivering qualified leads, seamless team cooperation, efficient document handling, complete bid management solutions, and valuable data insights within a fully integrated ecosystem.

