PlanHub Earns Coveted Slot on 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 List

"We are truly humbled to be a recipient of the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 award once again for 2024," remarked R o Bhatia, PlanHub CEO. "Being included on this esteemed list two years in a row is a valuable reminder that our mission to enhance and evolve preconstruction efficiency throughout the construction industry is a long-term undertaking. Our continued growth and recognition from peers, pundits, and PlanHub users confirms that we are on the right track, and we're excited to continue moving the needle in 2025 and beyond."

Earlier in 2024, PlanHub was also recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the fourth consecutive year by earning the coveted #105 spot in national construction rankings and #197 in Florida for construction on the Inc. 5000 list for 2024. These notable accolades reflect the team's work, creativity, and passion, as they continue to work towards innovation and progress in the coming years.

About Fast 500 sponsored by Deloitte:

Over the past 30 years, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 program has recognized innovative companies across the technology, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech sectors. Past Fast 500 winners include technology pioneers like Google, eBay, and Tesla, who have transformed how we live, work, and play. By joining this elite group, companies can receive increased visibility, brand recognition, growth opportunities, and more. The rankings are based on submitted applications and public company database research, and winners are selected based on their fiscal-year revenue growth percentage over a three-year period.

About PlanHub:

PlanHub is the cloud software platform that empowers commercial construction professionals to expand their businesses by building their networks, optimizing workflows and streamlining collaboration. Our user-friendly tools assist contractors and suppliers throughout the preconstruction journey, including finding more projects to bid on, connecting with the right people to get the job done right and building better proposals to win more business. For more information, visit planhub.com.

Media Contact

Jesel Silva, PlanHub, 1-866-752-6482, [email protected], https://planhub.com/

SOURCE PlanHub