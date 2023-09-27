PlanHub Earns Inc. 5000 Spot for Third Consecutive Year

PlanHub's CEO, Ro Bhatia, affirms: "Our commitment to transforming the preconstruction industry through data-driven insights and streamlined processes has been validated. Our technology is the future of preconstruction tech." Tweet this

"I am both humbled and grateful," remarked Ro Bhatia, PlanHub CEO. "Being included in the Inc. 5000 list for three years demonstrates our team's dedication to be the go-to solution for preconstruction project management and the trust our customers have placed in PlanHub. At PlanHub we are committed to simplifying preconstruction for everyone. We will continue to empower contractors by saving them time and providing insights for them to make better business decisions.

PlanHub's remarkable growth lands it in the INC 5000 for 2023, securing the #54 spot in national construction rankings and #127 in Florida for construction. Achieving an impressive 490% growth rate in just over three years underscores PlanHub's dedication to preconstruction innovation and excellence, as recognized by Inc. This success stems from ongoing efforts to modernize and streamline the construction bidding process, foster valuable connections among General Contractors, Subcontractors, and Suppliers, and enhance overall project management efficiency. PlanHub's CEO, Ro Bhatia, affirms: "Our commitment to transforming the preconstruction industry through data-driven insights and streamlined processes has been validated. Our technology is the future of preconstruction tech."

To learn more about PlanHub and its services please visit https://www.planhub.com.

About PlanHub;

PlanHub is the cloud software platform that empowers commercial construction professionals to expand their businesses by optimizing workflows, improving collaboration, and offering data-driven insights for more intelligent choices. Our user-friendly tools assist contractors and suppliers throughout the preconstruction journey, delivering qualified leads, seamless team cooperation, efficient document handling, complete bid management solutions, and valuable data insights within a fully integrated ecosystem.

