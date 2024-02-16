PlanHub Expands Construction Networking Opportunities With its New General Contractor Directory for Subcontractors

"We've created a platform where subcontractors can thrive by expanding their network, exploring new areas, and developing meaningful business relationships with influential contractors." - Ro Bhatia, CEO of PlanHub Post this

Key features of the GC Directory include unrestricted access to GCs, precise contact details of active general contractors, insights about the general contractors before initiating contact, updates on the most recent projects posted by GCs, and a note-taking feature for future reference.

This ground-breaking tool empowers subcontractors to expand their network, seize more opportunities, and ultimately grow their business.

PlanHub invites subcontractors to log in or register for free today to explore the directory and start building stronger, more productive connections. With the launch of the General Contractor Directory for Subcontractors, PlanHub continues to innovate, redefining the future of construction project management.

