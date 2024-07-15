PlanHub Launches Virtual Bid Coordinator Service for General Contractors

"PlanHub is designed to save General Contractors valuable time while also helping them improve bid coverage and pursue additional projects," said Ro Bhatia, PlanHub CEO. Post this

With the full support of PlanHub's team of virtual bid coordinators, this new program will help general contractors increase ITB response rates and get better bid coverage while saving countless hours that they can use to pursue more projects.

For general contractors that don't have a bid coordinator on staff, this service can support estimators so they don't have to make as many calls and can spend their valuable time on other tasks. General contractors that have bid coordinators on staff can use this service to augment their team's efforts so they can call on their most important trades and allow us to focus on the rest.

By encouraging more bidding activity, the Virtual Bid Coordinator also aims to help general contractors build competitive proposals and lock in jobs more quickly.

"PlanHub is designed to save General Contractors valuable time while also helping them improve bid coverage and pursue additional projects," said Ro Bhatia, PlanHub CEO. "This new service will augment the efforts of bid coordinators and estimators, helping general contractors reach more subcontractors to drive more bidding activity."

The true power of Virtual Bid Coordinator is in the numbers. For instance:

We'll contact up to 250 subcontractors per project

40%+ Contact Rate

30% Response Rate

Countless Hours Freed Up For Other Tasks

Virtual Bid Coordinator is currently available as an add-on service for new and existing PlanHub members. For more information, please visit https://planhub.com/general-contractors//#for_virtual_bid_id.

About PlanHub:

PlanHub is the cloud software platform that empowers commercial construction professionals to expand their businesses by building their networks, optimizing workflows and streamlining collaboration. Our user-friendly tools assist contractors and suppliers throughout the preconstruction journey, including finding more projects to bid on, connecting with the right people to get the job done right and building better proposals to win more business. For more information, visit planhub.com.

