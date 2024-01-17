PlanHub Promotes Technology Veteran, Sid Nair, as Chief Technology Officer

New CTO to develop PlanHub's long-term technology strategy and drive overall growth.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PlanHub, a leading innovator in preconstruction technology solutions, proudly announces the promotion of Sid Nair as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Sid has been with PlanHub for a year as VP Product, and has demonstrated exceptional leadership, vision, and a deep understanding of PlanHub's commercial landscape. In his new role, Sid will additionally oversee the strategic direction and innovation of PlanHub's technology initiatives.
"The entire PlanHub team is enthusiastic about the expertise and visionary perspectives Sid brings to the company. The construction tech industry is ripe for change, and we are well-positioned to drive that change with Sid's leadership" stated Ro Bhatia, CEO PlanHub.
Sid joined PlanHub with with a deep technical and strategic acumen he built through his twenty year career working at various industrial and SaaS businesses. He has led technology initiatives that have spanned Big Data, IoT and AI driven applications, delivering market leading products. His experience includes valuable stints at reputed organizations such as StreetLight Data, Teletrac Navman, Honeywell, Magellan, Trimble, and John Deere. Sid has a Masters degree in Engineering from Ohio University.
"At PlanHub, we are bold, talented, and on a mission to build great products that help contractors, owners, architects, and suppliers connect and collaborate. We won't rest until we simplify preconstruction for everyone!" said Nair, outlining his vision for the company.
This new chapter under Nair's technical leadership promises exciting developments in the world of preconstruction technology, further reinforcing PlanHub's commitment to revolutionizing the construction industry.
For more information about PlanHub, please visit https://planhub.com/.
About PlanHub:
PlanHub is the cloud software platform that streamlines all aspects of preconstruction. Our user-friendly tools assist contractors and suppliers by providing access to private projects, seamless team collaboration, efficient document and vendor management, complete bid management solutions, and valuable data insights within a fully integrated ecosystem. Visit https://planhub.com for more information or to register for a free 14-day trial.
