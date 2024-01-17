PlanHub Promotes Technology Veteran, Sid Nair, as Chief Technology Officer

"At PlanHub, we are bold, talented, and on a mission to build great products that help contractors, owners, architects, and suppliers connect and collaborate. We won't rest until we simplify preconstruction for everyone!" - Sid Nair Post this

Sid joined PlanHub with with a deep technical and strategic acumen he built through his twenty year career working at various industrial and SaaS businesses. He has led technology initiatives that have spanned Big Data, IoT and AI driven applications, delivering market leading products. His experience includes valuable stints at reputed organizations such as StreetLight Data, Teletrac Navman, Honeywell, Magellan, Trimble, and John Deere. Sid has a Masters degree in Engineering from Ohio University.

"At PlanHub, we are bold, talented, and on a mission to build great products that help contractors, owners, architects, and suppliers connect and collaborate. We won't rest until we simplify preconstruction for everyone!" said Nair, outlining his vision for the company.

This new chapter under Nair's technical leadership promises exciting developments in the world of preconstruction technology, further reinforcing PlanHub's commitment to revolutionizing the construction industry.

