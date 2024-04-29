PlanHub to Showcase Premier Preconstruction Solution at Advancing Preconstruction 2024

PlanHub, the premier cloud software platform for commercial construction professionals, will have a featured presence at Advancing Preconstruction 2024, taking place from May 1st -3rd in Denver, CO. They will host an exclusive breakfast networking session, lead a panel discussion - "How to Simplify Preconstruction Through Networking"- (both on May 2nd) and discuss their latest preconstruction innovations with attendees at booth #28 throughout the event.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PlanHub, the premier cloud software platform for commercial construction professionals, will be a Program Partner for the second consecutive year at Advancing Preconstruction 2024, taking place in Denver, May 1st through 3rd at the Colorado Convention Center.
Product experts and executive leadership will be on hand to educate attendees on how PlanHub combines the industry's fastest growing network, thousands of quality projects, and a modern suite of cloud-based tools — providing contractors exactly what they need to find and win more jobs, collaborate seamlessly, and grow their business faster.
Specifically, PlanHub will be showcased the platform's latest upgraded features, highlighted by Private Planrooms that allow construction professionals to connect and collaborate in a secure environment. Other highlights will include an advanced directory, activity and status tracker and the game-changing communication tool - Messaging Center 2.0.
"Today's contractors demand a modern digital ecosystem in order to manage, grow their business, and win contracts in the marketplace," said PlanHub CEO Ro Bhatia. "PlanHub is focused on providing contractors industry-leading technology in a single platform to simplify the preconstruction process. Our team is looking forward to meeting with attendees and educating them on how to unlock efficiencies, network with other contractors and manage bids on projects."
During the event, PlanHub will host a breakfast networking session, as well as an exclusive panel discussion - "How to Simplify Preconstruction Through Networking" - highlighting three actionable steps for general contractors to take home to their businesses:
- Helping your team find and select the right subcontractors faster
- Collaborating and communicating with subcontractors more efficiently
- Networking with owners and architects to grow your business
- Building competitive proposals to win more and larger projects
We invite attendees to visit PlanHub at Booth #28 to discuss the platform's newest networking and preconstruction management solutions.
About PlanHub
PlanHub is the cloud software platform that empowers commercial construction professionals to expand their businesses by building their networks, optimizing workflows and streamlining collaboration. Our user-friendly tools assist contractors and suppliers throughout the preconstruction journey, including finding more projects to bid on, connecting with the right people to get the job done right and building better proposals to win more business. For more information, visit planhub.com.
