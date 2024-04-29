PlanHub to Showcase Premier Preconstruction Solution at Advancing Preconstruction 2024

PlanHub is focused on providing contractors industry-leading technology in a single platform to simplify the preconstruction process. Ro Bhatia, CEO Post this

Specifically, PlanHub will be showcased the platform's latest upgraded features, highlighted by Private Planrooms that allow construction professionals to connect and collaborate in a secure environment. Other highlights will include an advanced directory, activity and status tracker and the game-changing communication tool - Messaging Center 2.0.

"Today's contractors demand a modern digital ecosystem in order to manage, grow their business, and win contracts in the marketplace," said PlanHub CEO Ro Bhatia. "PlanHub is focused on providing contractors industry-leading technology in a single platform to simplify the preconstruction process. Our team is looking forward to meeting with attendees and educating them on how to unlock efficiencies, network with other contractors and manage bids on projects."

During the event, PlanHub will host a breakfast networking session, as well as an exclusive panel discussion - "How to Simplify Preconstruction Through Networking" - highlighting three actionable steps for general contractors to take home to their businesses:

Helping your team find and select the right subcontractors faster

Collaborating and communicating with subcontractors more efficiently

Networking with owners and architects to grow your business

Building competitive proposals to win more and larger projects

We invite attendees to visit PlanHub at Booth #28 to discuss the platform's newest networking and preconstruction management solutions.

About PlanHub

PlanHub is the cloud software platform that empowers commercial construction professionals to expand their businesses by building their networks, optimizing workflows and streamlining collaboration. Our user-friendly tools assist contractors and suppliers throughout the preconstruction journey, including finding more projects to bid on, connecting with the right people to get the job done right and building better proposals to win more business. For more information, visit planhub.com.

