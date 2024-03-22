PlanHub to Showcase the #1 Preconstruction Solution for General Contractors at the 2024 AGC Convention

PlanHub, a prominent cloud-based preconstruction software (SaaS) platform, has announced they will be an exhibitor and Silver Sponsor for this year's 2024 AGC (Associated General Contractors of America) Annual Convention, taking place in San Diego, CA from March 19th-22nd.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PlanHub, a prominent cloud-based preconstruction software (SaaS) platform, has announced they will be an exhibitor and Silver Sponsor for this year's 2024 AGC (Associated General Contractors of America) Annual Convention, taking place in San Diego, CA from March 19th-22nd. Executive team members and product experts will be on hand to showcase and discuss how PlanHub's complete suite of networking and project management tools are designed to set general contractors up for success and simplify the preconstruction process. The team will also be showcasing PlanHub's new, best-in-class estimation solution for general contractors.

"Our team is very excited to head back to the AGC Convention this year," said Evan Williams, Vice President of Marketing, Operations & Partnerships. "Our platform has always focused on helping construction professionals network their way to greater success, and being a proud Silver Sponsor and exhibitor at this event gives us the perfect opportunity to share our latest and greatest tools with forward-thinking peers while doing some valuable networking of our own."

During the convention, PlanHub will be demonstrating the platform's powerful tools that are specifically designed to help General Contractors network, grow and manage projects more efficiently than ever. With exclusive features like automated ITB sending for newly-posted projects, an easy-to-navigate directory of over 400,000 subcontractors to connect with, and time-saving bid comparison tools, PlanHub will be available to further discuss and explain all aspects of our #1 all-in-one preconstruction solution.

The 2024 AGC Annual Convention takes place from March 20th through the 22nd at the Marriott Marquis in San Diego, CA. We invite attendees to visit PlanHub at booth #206 to discuss the platform's newest networking and preconstruction management solutions.

About PlanHub:

PlanHub is the cloud software platform that empowers commercial construction professionals to expand their businesses by building their networks, optimizing workflows and streamlining collaboration. Our user-friendly tools assist contractors and suppliers throughout the preconstruction journey, including finding more projects to bid on, connecting with the right people to get the job done right and building better proposals to win more business. For more information, visit planhub.com.

