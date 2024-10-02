PlanHub to Take Center Stage at NAHICA's ExpoContratista 2024 event this October

The Hispanic construction community plays a crucial role in the growth and success of our industry," said Ro Bhatia, PlanHub CEO. Post this

Additionally, PlanHub will be present and available throughout the event at booth #3602 to chat with attendees and showcase the platform's latest tools. Team members will field questions, conduct live demos, and offer booth visitors a unique in-person opportunity to learn how they can save time and increase revenue by using PlanHub's all-in-one platform.

"The Hispanic construction community plays a crucial role in the growth and success of our industry," said Ro Bhatia, PlanHub CEO. "We're proud to strengthen our partnership with NAHICA, connecting more deeply with this community, understanding their challenges, and providing the tools they need to succeed. We're excited to meet everyone at this year's ExpoContratista and explore how PlanHub can help save time and grow their businesses."

PlanHub's presence at ExpoContratista Atlanta 2024 is the latest chapter in the groundbreaking collaboration between the two organizations, aligned with the mutual goal of equipping Hispanic contractors with the tools and resources they need to thrive in the competitive construction landscape.

For more information about ExpoContratista Atlanta 2024, visit expocontratista.com.

About PlanHub:

PlanHub is the cloud software platform that empowers commercial construction professionals to expand their businesses by building their networks, optimizing workflows and streamlining collaboration. Our user-friendly tools assist contractors and suppliers throughout the preconstruction journey, including finding more projects to bid on, connecting with the right people to get the job done right and building better proposals to win more business. For more information, visit planhub.com.

About NAHICA:

The National Hispanic Contractors Association (NAHICA) is a leading organization dedicated to empowering Hispanic contractors and subcontractors in the construction industry. With a strong commitment to diversity and professional growth, NAHICA offers resources, networking opportunities, and advocacy to foster success within the Hispanic construction community. For more information, visit nahica.org.

