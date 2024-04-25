PlanHub Unveils Upgraded Private Planrooms and Additional Tools for General Contractors

With our enhanced private planroom, we're proud to offer general contractors new and exciting ways to help them network, connect and grow - Ro Bhatia Post this

General contractors using private planrooms will also have access to a new and improved assortment of cutting-edge features, including:

Advanced Directory - Planhub users can easily search the platform's extensive directory of over 400k hard-to-find subcontractors using intuitive search & filter functionality, pinpoint the best candidates for their project and send ITB's in just one click. Plus, general contractors can create lists of subcontractors to send ITBs to, and restrict access to projects to keep them private.

Activity and Status Tracker - This tool makes it easier than ever for general contractors to track activity on their projects and manage communications with bidders. It helps them monitor who is downloading project files and track the bidding status of companies who have viewed their projects. If gaps emerge in a project's bid coverage, general contractors can then reach out to subcontractors that have interacted with their projects to remind them to bid, or reach out to more contacts.

Messaging Center 2.0 - This upgraded tool allows general contractors to connect and communicate with subcontractors easier than ever. Instead of juggling phone calls, emails and texts, users can share files, create group chats, search through messages, revisit prior conversations and much more, all in one place.

"At PlanHub, we're always thinking about how we can evolve our platform to help construction professionals set their projects up for success while saving them time in the process," said Ro Bhatia, PlanHub CEO. "With our enhanced private planroom, we're proud to offer general contractors new and exciting ways to help them network, connect and grow."

PlanHub continues to strategically focus on providing tools and features designed to assist general contractors, with many more exciting updates planned for the weeks and months to come.

