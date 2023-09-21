PlanHub Welcomes New Leadership to Fuel Construction Tech Innovation

Ro Bhatia, CEO of PlanHub, expressed, "I am incredibly excited to announce the latest additions to our leadership team at PlanHub. With their expertise and dedication, we are confident that these exceptional individuals will move forward our vision of simplifying preconstruction for everyone. Tweet this

Ro Bhatia, CEO of PlanHub, expressed, "I am incredibly excited to announce the latest additions to our leadership team at PlanHub. With their expertise and dedication, we are confident that these exceptional individuals will move forward our vision of simplifying preconstruction for everyone. Their contributions will undoubtedly make a significant impact on how contractors of all sizes manage their businesses and enhance efficiency. We aspire not only to be an industry leader but also to provide industry leadership, and these new team members will play a vital role in achieving that goal."

In response to the question regarding their decision to join PlanHub, the team provided the following insights:

Smart said, "Together, we will continue to solve business problems, sell innovative SaaS solutions, and empower our customers to thrive in a digital world."

"At PlanHub, we are bold, talented, and on a mission. We will not rest till we simplify preconstruction for contractors, owners, architects, suppliers - everyone," said Nair.

Adams emphasized, "My enthusiasm stems from not only raising awareness and adoption of PlanHub but also making this powerful platform accessible to SMB construction companies, potentially revolutionizing how they source and grow their businesses."

PlanHub is actively seeking new talent and eagerly anticipating the impact of new team members as it transforms and innovates the preconstruction tech industry. Discover more about PlanHub by visiting planhub.com and explore exciting career opportunities at planhub.com/careers/. [planhub.com/careers/. __title__ ]

About PlanHub

PlanHub is the cloud software platform that empowers commercial construction professionals to expand their businesses by optimizing workflows, improving collaboration, and offering data-driven insights for smarter choices. Our user-friendly tools assist contractors and suppliers throughout the entire preconstruction journey, delivering qualified leads, seamless team cooperation, efficient document handling, complete bid management solutions, and valuable data insights within a fully integrated ecosystem.

