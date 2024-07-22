Planned Brings Travel and Events Together with New Travel Offering Powered by Spotnana

For the first time, through this partnership, Planned's clients can seamlessly manage travel and event bookings, RSVPs, and reporting, all from one end-to-end platform.

MONTREAL, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Planned, the first Travel & Events service accelerated by tech, today announced the launch of its Travel functionality, powered by Spotnana, the world's first Travel-as-a-Service platform modernizing the infrastructure of the travel industry. For the first time, through this partnership, Planned's clients can seamlessly manage travel and event bookings, RSVPs, and reporting, all from one end-to-end platform. Spotnana provides industry-leading self-service travel capabilities and deep direct NDC integrations with major airlines, unlocking savings at scale for corporate users.

"Our partnership with Spotnana is a strategic step toward unifying Travel and Events functions and budgets, reflecting a growing trend in the industry," says Emeric Noel, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Planned. "As companies increasingly invest in Travel and Events, the need for budget optimization has never been greater. By integrating event planning, supplier negotiations, travel booking, policies, duty of care, and guest management, we unlock time and cost savings opportunities that would otherwise be missed. For instance, discounts negotiated by the Travel team for hotel rooms can be leveraged by the Events team, maximizing cost efficiency across the board."

In addition to savings opportunities, this partnership facilitates better workflows for event planners and their guests, who no longer need to switch between platforms to RSVP and book their trip.

"We've heard time and time again how challenging it was for Travel and Events leaders to drive adoption of their programs when dealing with multiple tech platforms and processes, added Noel. "That's especially true for mid-size companies. By providing planners and travelers with a seamless experience, we're making it much easier for procurement teams to scale their program and generate savings".

"Partnering with Planned is a natural fit for Spotnana since our open Travel-as-a-Service platform is designed to be white labeled and embedded in software products," said Sarosh Waghmar, Founder and Chief Product Officer at Spotnana. "Planned's innovative approach to travel and events management, combined with our self-service travel platform, will deliver exceptional value to our mutual customers."

The partnership with Spotnana is a strategic move for Planned as it continues to solidify its position as the true one-stop-shop service provider for travel and events. "The reason people travel is to meet in person, which aligns with Planned's mission to bring people together," said Marc Bonin, Co-founder and CEO of Planned. "We believe this partnership will greatly benefit our clients, offering them a more efficient and integrated solution for their travel and events needs."

About Planned

Planned is the first source-to-pay service for Travel & Events accelerated by technology. Founded in 2017, Planned combines human service with AI to deliver cost-effective, scalable, and customized sourcing and booking services. Trusted by major clients including PwC, Block, AWS, and Instacart, Planned consistently generates 13% or more on multi-million dollar budgets, enabling more in-person connections. For more information, visit planned.com.

About Spotnana

Spotnana is the travel platform that connects humanity. We are modernizing the infrastructure of the travel industry in order to bring freedom, simplicity, and trust to travelers everywhere. Our groundbreaking Travel-as-a-Service platform revolutionizes travel for corporations and consumers, modernizes how travel suppliers sell their inventory, and enables any company to provide the world's best global travel experiences to their customers. To learn more, visit spotnana.com.

