Plannera Pensions & Benefits Joins Community of Local Buyers with Merx

Plannera invites all potential vendors to register online. Post this

Registered suppliers can access open tenders, related documents and files, additional addendum and award information from all participating buyers. In addition, Merx offers a value-added service to notify suppliers automatically of relevant opportunities every day for their business via email, as well as all addenda and advance notification of expiring term contracts.

"By using the Merx platform, our valued suppliers can now access not only our open tenders, but those from other buying organizations throughout all of Canada. In addition to the time savings that we anticipate, our suppliers will also benefit from registering in one location for all local opportunities. We invite all of our current suppliers to register or contact the Merx support team with any questions regarding registration," stated Dan Gudmundson, Chief Financial Officer of Plannera.

Merx continues to offer a copious quantity of consistent tenders not only throughout Canada, but the United States as well. Canadian businesses that are interested in expanding their revenue base by tapping into the billion-dollar market of Federal, State, and Local opportunities posted in the United States are now able to access these tenders. In addition, Merx offers thousands of private construction opportunities throughout all of Canada that are updated daily.

All interested buyers and suppliers may register with Merx by visiting https://www.merx.com/plannera. Their support team is available to answer any questions regarding the registration process or the bid system at 1-800-964-MERX (6379).

About Plannera:

Based in Regina, Saskatchewan, Plannera serves 11 pension and 23 benefit plans. This includes more than 100,000 members, 900 employers and $15 billion in managed assets. Plannera's team of professionals partner with some of the world's leading investment management and financial consulting firms, which enables Plannera to deliver exceptional member service and results.

About Merx:

Merx, powered by mdf commerce, helps thousands of private and public sector organizations reduce strategic sourcing costs while improving efficiencies and accountability to stakeholders. Organizations of all types and sizes use Merx to manage hundreds of billions of dollars of spending while engaging our global network of over 200,000 suppliers. Merx enables organizations to optimize procurement with a 360 degree perspective of needs, supply, risk, contracts and supplier performance. To learn more about Merx and how we can help your organization, please visit https://www.merx.com/.

Media Contact

Bertrand Guignat, Merx, 800-964-6379, [email protected], https://www.merx.com

SOURCE Merx