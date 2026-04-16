Plannerd Expands Wedding Planning Platform with GroupSync Integration from Groups360 to Simplify Guest Travel Coordination

Through this collaboration, Plannerd users gain access to powerful group travel tools that bring transparency and simplicity to booking accommodations for wedding guests.
SEATTLE, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Plannerd (www.plannerd.com), the modern platform transforming how couples plan their weddings, today is excited to announce a new partnership with Groups360 (https://groups360.com/), integrating its GroupSync solution to streamline hotel room block booking and guest accommodations.
Through this collaboration, Plannerd users gain access to powerful group travel tools that bring transparency and simplicity to booking accommodations for wedding guests. Powered by Groups360's extensive marketplace, couples can search real-time hotel availability across more than 32,000 cities in 225 countries and territories, making it easier than ever to find and secure the best options for their wedding events.
The integration allows couples to seamlessly locate, compare, and track the status of their hotel room blocks within the Plannerd platform, eliminating one of the most complex and time-consuming aspects of wedding planning.
"For us, this partnership is another step in building a truly comprehensive planning platform," said Hannah Roze founder of Plannerd. "We're focused on removing friction at every stage of the journey and guest accommodations are often one of the biggest stress points. By partnering with Groups360, we're giving our users direct access to best-in-class tools that simplify the process and elevate their overall experience."
The partnership reflects Plannerd's continued growth and its commitment to building an ecosystem of high-caliber resources that support couples through every phase of engagement. By integrating trusted partners like Groups360, Plannerd empowers users to take a more proactive, organized, and intentional approach to planning one of life's most important milestones.
For more information, visit Plannerd: https://www.plannerd.com/
About Plannerd
Plannerd is a modern wedding planning platform designed to simplify and personalize the journey from engagement to "I do." Built for today's couples, Plannerd combines intuitive tools, customized checklists, and curated resources to streamline every step of the planning process. By integrating trusted partners and guiding users through both the logistical and meaningful aspects of wedding preparation, Plannerd empowers couples to plan with clarity, confidence, and intention by thoughtful organization within their platfor
Media Contact
Holly Mitton, Plannerd, 1 6176804827, [email protected], https://www.plannerd.com/
SOURCE Plannerd
Share this article