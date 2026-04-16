Plannerd Expands Wedding Planning Platform with GroupSync Integration from Groups360 to Simplify Guest Travel Coordination

"For us, this partnership is another step in building a truly comprehensive planning platform," said Hannah Roze founder of Plannerd. Post this

The integration allows couples to seamlessly locate, compare, and track the status of their hotel room blocks within the Plannerd platform, eliminating one of the most complex and time-consuming aspects of wedding planning.

"For us, this partnership is another step in building a truly comprehensive planning platform," said Hannah Roze founder of Plannerd. "We're focused on removing friction at every stage of the journey and guest accommodations are often one of the biggest stress points. By partnering with Groups360, we're giving our users direct access to best-in-class tools that simplify the process and elevate their overall experience."

The partnership reflects Plannerd's continued growth and its commitment to building an ecosystem of high-caliber resources that support couples through every phase of engagement. By integrating trusted partners like Groups360, Plannerd empowers users to take a more proactive, organized, and intentional approach to planning one of life's most important milestones.

For more information, visit Plannerd: https://www.plannerd.com/

About Plannerd

Plannerd is a modern wedding planning platform designed to simplify and personalize the journey from engagement to "I do." Built for today's couples, Plannerd combines intuitive tools, customized checklists, and curated resources to streamline every step of the planning process. By integrating trusted partners and guiding users through both the logistical and meaningful aspects of wedding preparation, Plannerd empowers couples to plan with clarity, confidence, and intention by thoughtful organization within their platfor

Media Contact

Holly Mitton, Plannerd, 1 6176804827, [email protected], https://www.plannerd.com/

SOURCE Plannerd