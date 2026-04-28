Plannerd Partners with Hello Prenup to Expand End-to-End Wedding Planning Ecosystem and Accelerate Growth

"This partnership is about meeting couples where they are and giving them the tools to build strong foundations for their future," said Julia Rodgers, founder and CEO of Hello Prenup. Post this

Through the partnership, Plannerd users will receive access to an exclusive Hello Prenup discount, helping couples save both time and money. Hello Prenup is also seamlessly integrated into Plannerd's custom Wedding Planning Checklist, guiding users on exactly when to begin the prenuptial agreement process so they never miss a critical step.

"This partnership is about meeting couples where they are and giving them the tools to build strong foundations for their future," said Julia Rodgers, founder and CEO of Hello Prenup. "We believe healthy marriages are built by couples who plan intentionally. By partnering with Plannerd, we are making it easier than ever for couples to approach these important conversations with clarity and confidence."

"For us, this partnership is a natural extension of how we think about growth," said Hannah Roze founder of Plannerd. "We're building more than a planning tool. We're creating a comprehensive platform that supports couples through every phase of engagement and beyond. Partnering with Hello Prenup allows us to connect our users with high-caliber, trusted resources that elevate their experience and help them take charge during one of the most important chapters of their lives."

The partnership underscores Plannerd's continued momentum and its commitment to building a best-in-class ecosystem for modern couples: one that blends wedding planning with the practical, often overlooked aspects of preparing for marriage.

For more information, visit Plannerd: https://www.plannerd.com/

About Plannerd

Plannerd is a modern wedding planning platform designed to simplify and personalize the journey from engagement to "I do." Built for today's couples, Plannerd combines intuitive tools, customized checklists, and curated resources to streamline every step of the planning process. By integrating trusted partners and guiding users through both the logistical and meaningful aspects of wedding preparation, Plannerd empowers couples to plan with clarity, confidence, and intention. The company is committed to redefining wedding planning as not just an event, but a foundation for a strong and thoughtful start to marriage.

Media Contact

Holly Mitton, Plannerd, 1 6176804827, [email protected], https://www.plannerd.com/

SOURCE Plannerd